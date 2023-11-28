Among Us Is Crossing Over With Goose Game, Celeste, Undertale, And More

Indie multiplayer superhit Among Us is bringing together a whole host of other popular indie games—including Undertale, Untitled Goose Game, and Celeste—into one giant cosmetic bundle available to buy in-game until February 2024.

Among Us, a 2D cartoonish multiplayer-focused game where players have to figure out who can be trusted and who is a murderous imposter, got huge in 2020 thanks to Twitch. However, the game—developed by small studio Innersloth—actually launched in 2018 to little fanfare. Once Among Us exploded online, the devs dealt with burnout and pressure as they updated and ported it to more platforms. Now, it’s playable basically everywhere and has a large audience that eats up each update—including its latest, which turns it into a greatest-hits collection of indie gems.

💫 THE INDIE COSMICUBE 💫​​

Our biggest Cosmicube is out w/ update v2023.11.28!​

Celebrate indie games with our latest collab featuring:​

🎩 A Hat in Time​

🐔 Behemoth​

🍓 Celeste​

🎵 Crypt of the NecroDancer​

💀 Undertale​

🪿 Untitled Goose Game​ YAY! https://t.co/QIX5GrsPxH pic.twitter.com/2Mc9p0KhZe — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) November 28, 2023

On November 28, developer Innersloth announced the “Indie Cosmicube” a new cosmetic pack for Among Us that contains outfits inspired by seven different indie games: Untitled Goose Game, Undertale, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Celeste, Castle Crashers, Alien Hominid, and A Hat in Time. Players will need 7,000 beans—a freely earned in-game currency—to get this pack of cosmetics. Once purchased, they must equip it and play matches to unlock all the outfits and items inside the pack.

“Our team was so excited to bring the stylings of [these games] to life in Among Us,” Innersloth said. “They’re indie. We’re indie. It’s like that Spider-Man meme, but instead of pointing, we’re crying because we love each others’ work so much.”

In total, this new cosmetic pack contains 25 hats, 18 skins, 12 nameplates, 9 visors, and 6 pets. If you do the math, assuming you include the option of not wearing some things, this one cosmetic pack offers up to 8,091,720 possible visual combinations.

Among Us’ new set of cosmetics won’t be around forever, though. Players only have until February 2024 to earn 7,000 beans and purchase the pack before it leaves the in-game store.