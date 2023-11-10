‘I’ll Drink My Own Piss’: Grand Theft Auto 6 Internet Reactions Are Wild

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games, with a trailer to follow in December in celebration of the developer’s 25th anniversary, ending almost a decade of rumours, leaks, and impatient hype trains.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer announcement tweet has shot to over 1.5 million likes and nearly 500k retweets in just over a day despite being a brief, text-only post, making it pretty clear just how keen fans are for the GTA V successor – and the internet is churning out some absolutely solid reactions to the news.

GTA 6 is currently trending on X (formerly Twitter) with 158k+ posts as fans share memes, reactions, and general hype for the impending release of the trailer, let alone the game itself, and we’ve rounded up some of the best – and funniest – posts across the internet in response.

While all of these posts come from X, I’d like to give an honourable mention to this Reddit post, made just the day before Rockstar Games announced Grand Theft Auto 6 officially. It’s now been edited since the news has dropped, and it looks like Reddit users will in fact get to see this user drink their own piss – one user responded to the thread with the ever-articulate, “TIME TO DRINK THE PISS, BITCH”.



The trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to drop in early December, although no exact date has been set just yet. Based on these posts alone, it’s pretty likely we’ll be in for even better internet reactions when it goes live, and I for one cannot wait.

Lead Image Credit: Rockstar Games / Kotaku Australia