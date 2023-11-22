11 Games Sony Should Remaster That Aren’t The Last Of Us Part II

The Last Of Us Part 2 is getting a remaster just over three years after its initial release, which some reckon is much too soon for any game, even one this popular, to be getting any sort of rework. However, that’s not to say remasters don’t have a place in game release cycles – there are plenty of classics and games from the last couple of decades that are in sore need of a fresh coat of paint and next-gen console upgrades that we think Sony should have announced over TLOU2 Remastered.

In no particular order, here’s our list of the remasters Sony should have announced this week that aren’t The Last Of Us Part 2.

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos (1997)

While there’s some very vague news of an HD remaster of Croc, there’s not an awful lot to go off just yet. Thus, it still makes the cut for this list. This iconic platformer came out over 26 years ago and it’s well overdue for a remaster – even if only so I, and the others who played it growing up, can feel joy once again from hearing Croc’s goofy little voice shout “yazoo” but with HD graphics. The sound design of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos walked so ASMR could run.

Bloodborne (2015)

FromSoftware’s Bloodborne came out in 2015, and while it’s one of the newer releases on this list, it’s in sore need of an upgrade (30fps is rough). The Gothic, Victorian-era setting and combat have solidified it as one of the best games of all time and fans have been calling on Sony for a remaster for some time now. Just imagine, Bloodborne but with the graphical quality of Elden Ring – it’s a sight for sore eyes.

Sly Cooper (2002)

Image: Sucker Punch Productions

I simply will not choose one Sly Cooper game to add to this list, so I humbly suggest: all of them. Give me my stealth platformer where I play a funky little racoon! The first three games copped a PlayStation 3 remaster, so it’s time for a PS5 edition to do the rounds. Players need to experience these eclectic platformers fresh on a current-gen console. Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus came out over 21 years ago, so maybe we’ll see a 25th-anniversary remaster?

InFAMOUS 2 (2011)

Another Sucker Punch Productions game that we reckon Sony should’ve remastered over The Last of Us Part 2, InFAMOUS 2 is iconic despite the standalone sequel Second Son getting more of a look-in when it comes to recognition. The graphics at the time of its 2011 release were widely praised, but just imagine what next-gen graphics could do for it. After nine years between any Infamous releases, the series is due for another release, even if it is a remaster.

Final Fantasy IX (2000)

I am begging Sony and Square Enix to remaster or remake Final Fantasy IX right now, immediately. I know Final Fantasy VII is having its time in the sun currently, with Rebirth only mere months away from release, but FFIX remake would absolutely go off. At the time of release, the graphics were mind-blowing, and after having seen what Square Enix can do when it comes to PS5 games, players would be in for a visual treat before we even get into the game’s amazing story, swords-and-sorcery (plus a sprinkle of steampunk) styling, iconic characters and masterful soundtrack.

Introducing a whole new generation to best boy Vivi would be something else – who doesn’t love a little guy with an honestly kind of tragic story? If a remaster ever does eventuate, and Square decides to go for the two-parter route again, I can already imagine exactly where the first part might end (it’s Burmecia). Just know, if this ever happens, I will become the most insufferable person ever. Which, for those who know me, might be a reason why Sony shouldn’t remaster FFIX.

God of War (2005)

God of War’s Norse-inspired era has been a joy to experience, with dynamic combat, the gripping father-son storyline of Kratos and Atreus (a special shoutout to Freya’s storyline), and fantastic graphics. With Ragnarok now over twelve months old, I think it’s time for Sony’s Santa Monica Studio to look back to the very first God of War for a sorely-needed remaster.

A remaster of the very first God of War would bring Kratos’ full story to players who’ve only ever experienced him in his Norse era and give a great deal of background to exactly why he is the way that he is – on top of the brutal, god-killing combat everyone knows and loves. It’s an iconic franchise, and given Sony is clearly going in guns-blazing on The Last of Us as another key franchise, seems like a safe bet for a future remaster.

The Simpsons: Hit and Run (2003)

Even today, The Simpsons: Hit and Run retains cultural relevancy through countless memes, nostalgia-fuelled discussions of the chaotic gameplay, and calls for a remaster. While not a PlayStation exclusive, the game remains one of the most-loved in The Simpsons gaming repertoire despite its very outdated graphics. Rebuilding The Simpsons: Hit and Run for PS5 with the iconic style and snark of the game, but updated graphics and fixes for the host of technical issues, would be an absolute dream come true, even if only for the major nostalgia factor.

Bully (2006)

Bully got an Unreal Engine 5 fan-made concept trailer just last year, and god did it look good. Thanks to this video and the wildly positive internet reactions to it, we know the PlayStation 2 classic would go hard with next-gen graphics. While a 1080p version of Bully was released for PlayStation 4 in 2016, the graphics already appear pretty outdated. With almost two decades under its belt since the original release, it’s high time Rockstar Games dusts off Bully both for the nostalgia factor for players of the original game, but also to introduce Jimmy Hopkins to a whole new audience.

Tenchu: Stealth Assassins (1998)

Tenchu: Stealth Assassins is a classic, and really raised the bar for games with its focus on stealth over action – going guns blazing in this title simply was not going to work, and the gameplay was all the better for it. Tenchu 2: Birth of the Stealth Assassins, the sequel, released in 2000, and since then the series has seen a number of installments with the last releasing in 2008. Given Sony’s penchant for great, single-player games and pushing the boundaries for next-gen graphics, Tenchu: Stealth Assassins would fit in nicely in their modern repertoire, and given the popularity of other stealth-based titles like the Assassin’s Creed franchise, a new remaster would likely revitalise the series.

Vagrant Story (2000)

Another Square entry into the list, Vagrant Story hasn’t seen a re-release since the PS Vita era. The action RPG is peak Square on their weird PlayStation 1 bullshit, and at the time of release was seen as the developer stepping away from their usual style to some degree to create something unique, but still deeply enjoyable. It’s complex in all the best ways. It’s a strong candidate for a remaster or remake in line with Square Enix’s current remakes, and given the references to Vagrant Story in other FF titles (including XIV), maybe one day we’ll see more of Ashley Riot in next-gen form.

PaRappa the Rapper (1997)

Image: NanaOn-Sha / Sony Computer Entertainment

PaRappa the Rapper copped a PlayStation 4 remaster in 2017, but the rhythm game is due for a PS5 update, in my opinion. It comes from the golden era of PS1 games, an era that many players hold much love and nostalgia for, and could do with an upgrade even if only for the sake of lengthening the oddball game. There’s a discussion to be had about whether a mechanics update is needed, or whether the complete original just needs a fresh coat of paint (a discussion that was had at the time of its 2017 re-release), but regardless of which direction a remaster would take, PaRappa the Rapper deserves a next-gen remaster as much as the in-depth, story-heavy RPGs on this list.

There are so many PlayStation (and beyond) classics sitting in the Sony archives screaming for a remaster. While The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will likely perform well thanks to just how huge it was on its release, I’m keen to see games that I don’t vividly remember from release get remakes and remasters.

Remasters serve as a return to titles players know and love that need a bit of modernising (or are impossible to find copies of in the modern day), but also to introduce new players to franchises or games they weren’t around to play at the time of launch – given The Last of Us Part 2 would still be in kindergarten based on its age, let’s look to games that are at least edging in on a decade old for remasters, I’m begging you, Sony.

Which PlayStation titles do you think Sony should’ve remastered over The Last of Us Part 2, or just in general? Let us know in the comments below.

Lead Image Credit: Santa Monica Studio / FromSoftware / Argonaut Software / Kotaku Australia