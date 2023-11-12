This Week In Games Australia: A Treasure Trove Of Indies And Small Games

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead and everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week: a reprieve from the non-stop AAA onslaught of the last few months. The biggest and most notable titles arriving in this mid-November week are a collection of remasters and spinoffs. Super Mario RPG leads the week, followed by Ark: Survival Ascended, Bluey: The Video Game, and Persona 5 Tactica. Hogwarts Legacy also finally limps onto the Switch, just in case there’s anyone that still gives a toot about playing it there.

The rest of the week’s launch calendar is where the serious juice is, however. It’s a list of wild, weird little games and indies, all striking while the iron is hot.

Dredge gets its anticipated Pale Reach DLC this week. Lake gets a surprise Christmas-themed DLC drop. KarmaZoo arrives. American Arcadia and UFO Robot Grendizer both look great. Barton Lynch Pro Surfing from local studio Bungarra Software launches this week. Turok 3 gets a remaster, Tintin shows up on PS5 and Series X, and Assassin’s Creed goes VR.

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

November 13

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 2 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Spirittea (XSX, PC, NS, XBO)

November 14

Ark: Survival Ascended (XSX, PC)

Astral Ascent (PS5, PC, NS, PS4)

Farming Simulator 22 Premium Edition (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

Hogwarts Legacy (NS)

KarmaZoo (PS5, XSX, PC, NS)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Streetoir (PC)

Early access

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

November 15

American Arcadia (PC)

Ascent of Ashes (PC)

Early access

Lake: Season’s Greetings (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4)

Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master (PC)

Teardown (PS5, XSX)

Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

The Last Faith (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone (PS5, NS)

Wizordium (PC)

Early access

Zipp’s Cafe (PC)

November 16

Anvil Saga (PC)

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR (MQ3, MQ2)

Astlibra Revision (NS)

Dredge: The Pale Reach (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Flashback 2 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Small Saga (PC)

Sociable Soccer 24 (PC)

The Kindeman Remedy (PC)

The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match (NS, PS4)

The Muller-Powell Principle (PC)

YOHANE THE PARHELION -BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE- (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

November 17

Atari 2600 Retro Console

Barton Lynch Pro Surfing (PS5, XSX, PC, XBO) 🇦🇺

Bluey: The Video Game (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Chrismas Massacre (PS5)

Deep Rock Galactic: Special Edition (PS5)

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: Legendary Edition (PS5)

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Persona 5 Tactica (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

Super Mario RPG (NS)

Train Sim World 4 Delxue Edition (PS5)

Retail

The Walking Dead: Destinies (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Tiger Blade (PSVR2)

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin (PS5, XSX, PC)

