This Week In Games Australia: A Treasure Trove Of Indies And Small Games

This week: a reprieve from the non-stop AAA onslaught of the last few months. The biggest and most notable titles arriving in this mid-November week are a collection of remasters and spinoffs. Super Mario RPG leads the week, followed by Ark: Survival Ascended, Bluey: The Video Game, and Persona 5 Tactica. Hogwarts Legacy also finally limps onto the Switch, just in case there’s anyone that still gives a toot about playing it there.
The rest of the week’s launch calendar is where the serious juice is, however. It’s a list of wild, weird little games and indies, all striking while the iron is hot.
Dredge gets its anticipated Pale Reach DLC this week. Lake gets a surprise Christmas-themed DLC drop. KarmaZoo arrives. American Arcadia and UFO Robot Grendizer both look great. Barton Lynch Pro Surfing from local studio Bungarra Software launches this week. Turok 3 gets a remaster, Tintin shows up on PS5 and Series X, and Assassin’s Creed goes VR.
Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week.
November 13
Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 2 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)
Spirittea (XSX, PC, NS, XBO)
November 14
Ark: Survival Ascended (XSX, PC)
Astral Ascent (PS5, PC, NS, PS4)
Farming Simulator 22 Premium Edition (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)
Hogwarts Legacy (NS)
KarmaZoo (PS5, XSX, PC, NS)
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)
Streetoir (PC)
Early access
Super Crazy Rhythm Castle (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)
Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)
UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)
November 15
American Arcadia (PC)
Ascent of Ashes (PC)
Early access
Lake: Season’s Greetings (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4)
Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master (PC)
Teardown (PS5, XSX)
Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)
The Last Faith (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)
The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone (PS5, NS)
Wizordium (PC)
Early access
Zipp’s Cafe (PC)
November 16
Anvil Saga (PC)
Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR (MQ3, MQ2)
Astlibra Revision (NS)
Dredge: The Pale Reach (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)
Flashback 2 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)
Small Saga (PC)
Sociable Soccer 24 (PC)
The Kindeman Remedy (PC)
The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match (NS, PS4)
The Muller-Powell Principle (PC)
YOHANE THE PARHELION -BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE- (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)
November 17
Atari 2600 Retro Console
Barton Lynch Pro Surfing (PS5, XSX, PC, XBO) 🇦🇺
Bluey: The Video Game (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)
Chrismas Massacre (PS5)
Deep Rock Galactic: Special Edition (PS5)
Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: Legendary Edition (PS5)
Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)
Persona 5 Tactica (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)
Super Mario RPG (NS)
Train Sim World 4 Delxue Edition (PS5)
Retail
The Walking Dead: Destinies (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)
Tiger Blade (PSVR2)
Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin (PS5, XSX, PC)
