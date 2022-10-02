This Week In Games Australia: Would You Like To Play Psychonauts 2 Again?

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, and to another curiously quiet week in what would ordinarily be a busy time of year. This week: the singing party game genre returns to the PlayStation in force, the Switch gets another golf game, and both No Man’s Sky and Psychonauts 2 get retail releases on next-gen.

October 4

Let’s Sing: ABBA (PS5, NS, PS4, XBO)

Tee Time Golf (NS)

October 6

Nier Automata: The End of Yorha Edition (NS)

October 7

No Man’s Sky (PS5, NS)

Retail launch.

Dakar Desert Rally (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

October 7

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (NS)

Psychonauts 2 (PS5, XSX, XBO)

Retail launch.