This Week In Games Australia: Would You Like To Play Psychonauts 2 Again?

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, and to another curiously quiet week in what would ordinarily be a busy time of year. This week: the singing party game genre returns to the PlayStation in force, the Switch gets another golf game, and both No Man’s Sky and Psychonauts 2 get retail releases on next-gen.
October 4
Let’s Sing: ABBA (PS5, NS, PS4, XBO)
Tee Time Golf (NS)
October 6
Nier Automata: The End of Yorha Edition (NS)
October 7
No Man’s Sky (PS5, NS)
Retail launch.
Dakar Desert Rally (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)
October 7
The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (NS)
Psychonauts 2 (PS5, XSX, XBO)
Retail launch.
