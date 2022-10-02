See Games Differently

This Week In Games Australia: Would You Like To Play Psychonauts 2 Again?

Published 24 seconds ago: October 3, 2022 at 8:25 am -
Image: Psychonauts 2

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, and to another curiously quiet week in what would ordinarily be a busy time of year. This week: the singing party game genre returns to the PlayStation in force, the Switch gets another golf game, and both No Man’s Sky and Psychonauts 2 get retail releases on next-gen.

October 4

Let’s Sing: ABBA (PS5, NS, PS4, XBO)

 

Tee Time Golf (NS)

 

October 6

Nier Automata: The End of Yorha Edition (NS)

 

October 7

No Man’s Sky (PS5, NS)

Retail launch.

 

Dakar Desert Rally (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

 

October 7

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (NS)

 

Psychonauts 2 (PS5, XSX, XBO)

Retail launch.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

