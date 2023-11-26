This Week In Games Australia: Batman Arkham Trilogy, And The End Of Silly Season

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

Not to jinx it or anything, gang, but I think, at last, we’ve reached the final lap of video game silly season for 2023. The week ahead is rather quiet on the AAA front, giving a few studios of varying sizes a chance to drop their games (or port them to other platforms).

Titles to look out for this week: Dune: Spice Wars makes its console debut — a solid strategy title, you should check it out. Last Train Home is a conceptual mashup of Company of Heroes and Snowpiercer, and sees you working to keep a train full of soldiers moving across the frozen north. Wizordum, a spell-slinging throwback to the era of Apogee shooters like Blake Stone, is out this week. Batman Arkham Trilogy drops on Switch if you’ve somehow never played those excellent games, and SteamWorld Build arrives at last.

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

November 28

Calico (PS5, PS4)

Dune: Spice Wars (XSX)

Last Train Home (PC)

My Next Life As A Villainess: All Roads Lead To Doom! – Pirates of the Disturbance (NS)

Noctuary (PC)

Rollerdrome (XSX)

Roots of Pacha (PS5, NS)

November 29

Gothic II: Complete Classic (NS)

November 30

Cross Blitz (PC)

Flashback 2 (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Gangs of Sherwood (PS5, XSX, PC)

Hawked (PC)

Hazelnut Hex (PC)

The Muller-Powell Principle (PC)

Tevi (PC, NS)

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

The Walking Dead: Destinies (PS5)

Retail

UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves (PS5, XSX, XBO)

Retail

Wizordum (PC)

December 1

Batman Arkham Trilogy (NS)

Breakout Survivors (PC)

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (NS)

Hand in Hand (PC)

SteamWorld Build (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Wizard With A Gun (PS5)

Retail

December 2

The Ocean Will Have Us All (PC) 🇦🇺

Image: WB Games, THQ Nordic, Thunderful, Kotaku Australia