Fallout TV Show Gets Its First Full Trailer

Wasting little time after last week’s premiere date reveal on the back of a big Vanity Fair feature, Amazon has released the first trailer for its Fallout TV series.

Much like the games, the Fallout TV show trailer follows a vault dweller entering a world scorched and ruined by nuclear war. There’s many familiar sights throughout the trailer as it attempts to win fans over: radroaches, Brotherhood of Steel armour, Dogmeat, and Walton Goggins in Ghoul prosthetics. There’s also a brief glimpse of Twin Peaks‘ Kyle McLaughlin and a monster that appears to have a mouth full of … fingers? The trailer resolves with a shot of Los Angeles being blown to hell by nuke after nuke.

The Fallout TV series is produced by Westworld executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and reunites Nolan with Person of Interest star Michael Emerson. Their credit is shared with maybe the least subtle piece of corporate synergy I’ve seen in some time: “The studio behind The Boys and 2-day shipping.” Grim. Best case scenario, the show recognises that the very company pulling its purse strings is our own, real-world Vault-Tec. Worst case, it doesn’t.

Two final points: The song used in the trailer is I Don’t Want To See Tomorrow by Nat King Cole. The trailer also does not include the Fallout series’ famous Ron Perlman intro “War. War never changes.”

Here’s the official blurb: “Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them. From executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld, starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins and more. Arriving April 12 on Prime Video.”

Hit the comments once you’ve seen the trailer and let me know what you think.

Image: Prime Video, Bethesda