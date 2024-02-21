Bethesda Drops A Nuke… Full Of Fallout Games

Things are going to get pretty Fallout-y this April. With Amazon Prime’s promising-looking TV adaptation due to hit the streamer April 12, Bethesda is leaping on its own bandwagon and releasing seven Fallout games, in one handy nuclear bomb.

The Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L Anthology is not only infuriating to type, but also a nuke-shaped container for a set of “collectible” (an English word used when there’s more than one of a thing) cards, each printed with a download code for a copy of each of the seven Fallout games.

It’s not clear if the nuke is metal or plastic, but either way, it looks really good. And apparently, although containing no nuclear material or explosives, it does make a novelty noise when you take the top off.

Inside is nothing other than seven pieces of cardboard, and not actually any copies of any of the games, despite the first few of them easily fitting on a Dollar Store thumb drive. So, technically, what you’re buying here could be an email.

It seems a proper shame that there’s no actual physical copy of the games in this, given that the Steam codes will be good for one use, and then only yours at the whim of the online service. It makes my crumbling cardboard box collection containing CD-ROM copies of Fallout, Fallout 2 and Fallout: Tactics feel all the more special.

The full list of games within is:

Fallout

Fallout 2

Fallout Tactics

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

Fallout 76

No sign of 2004’s Fallout: Brotherhood of Steel.

It’s available to pre-order now, for $US60 (which is actually pretty decent, given the fancy container), with a limit of one per customer, and only ships to the U.S. and Canada (Editor’s note: *sustained Australian booing and jeering* We’ll let you know if that changes — David). It’s officially out April 11, the day before the TV show airs.