Say Goodbye To 2023 With December’s Game Releases

Well folks, the final 31 days of 2023 are upon us. While I expect you’ll likely have picked out your personal game of the year already, there’s still time for some more games to hit physical and virtual shelves, and maybe one of them will be a nice send-off to a wild year of killer games.

If you’ve missed out on any releases this year, might we suggest having a look at our previous monthly guides? August, September, and October were particularly epic months.

December’s a bit more toned down than previous months, but don’t get it wrong: Whether you’re revisiting the streets of Arkham City, wrangling slimes and other fantastic creatures in Dragon Quest Monsters, or trekking to a stunning alien world by way of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, there’s a nice amount of variety this month. Let’s get into it.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – December 1

Nintendo / Square Enix



Play it on: Switch

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince sends players on a monster-wrangling journey in the realm of Nadira. You’ll combine powers from different monsters to come out on top with each monster battle.

SteamWorld Build – December 1

The Station / Xbox



Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

A building sim, SteamWorld Build tasks players with the usual trials of managing a settlement, but with the series’ signature steampunk vibe lending some extra charm. There’s also lost technology buried underground, just waiting for you to excavate and make use of it.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy – December 1

DC

Play it on: Switch

Easily some of the best Batman games of all time, the Arkham Trilogy launches on Switch this month, including Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight. This collection does not include the Arkham Origins prequel.

Make Way – December 4

Secret Mode / Xbox



Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

A fun-looking racing game prime for four-player co-op shenanigans, Make Way asks players to cooperatively build their own race tracks using random parts to create some zany spaces for going way too fast.

Sonic Dream Team – December 5

Sega

Play it on: Apple Arcade

That damn Eggman is at it again. In this Apple Arcade-exclusive Sonic game, you can play as Sonic, Miles, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream the Rabbit, and Rouge the Bat across 3D platforming environments—just make sure you grab every ring.

Arms Race 2 – December 5

Alina Digital



Play it on: Windows

This Cold War-era sequel features geopolitical strategy with the option to play as the USA or the Soviet Union. There’s currently a demo on Steam if you’d like to give it a try ahead of its release.

Kingpin Reloaded – December 5

3D Realms

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows

Using the Quake II engine, but not shy about flexing 4k and ultrawide support, Kingpin Reloaded is a remaster of the 1999 first-person shooter featuring, you guessed it, a soundtrack by none other than Cypress Hill.

Arizona Sunshine 2 – December 7

Vertigo Games / PlayStation



Play it on: (VR ONLY) PSVR 2, Steam VR, Quest

If you’re in the mood for some zombie-shooting VR shenanigans, Arizona Sunshine 2 doesn’t just let you shoot the undead—you can watch with joy as your German shepherd mauls them (back) to death too! I’m not sure if you can pet the dog, but really, what else is funnier than a dog just wrecking stuff?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – December 7

Ubisoft

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows (Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect)

What if Far Cry meets the world of Avatar? Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings James Cameron’s vivid science-fiction fantasy world to the world of video games on December 7.

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition – December 7

Annapurna Interactive

Play it on: Switch

Arriving on Nintendo Switch on December 7, Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition contains the celebrated 2019 game as well as its Echoes of the Eye expansion.

The Day Before – December 7

Fntastic / GameSpot



Play it on: Windows

Oh, hello there. The Day Before was originally on our November games list, but as you might expect for a game that has been more than a little elusive, it slipped that target. Now, however, the open-world, post-apocalyptic survival MMO is apparently really, truly going to come out on December 7.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – December 7

Owlcat Games / GameSpot Trailers



Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Featuring “fully fledged isometric turn-based tactical combat,” Rogue Trader sees you exploring and battling among the stars in the classic Warhammer 40k universe.

Pioneers of Pagonia – December 13

Envision Entertainment



Play it on: Windows

This island-based city builder aims to offer rich construction and exploration experiences and launches via Early Access on Steam on December 13.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero – The Indigo Disc (DLC) – December 14

Nintendo / IGN



Play it on: Switch

Part two of Scarlet and Violet’s Area Zero DLC, The Indigo Disc launches on December 14, allowing players to travel to Blueberry Academy to get in on some Pokemon action while also exploring an undersea terrarium.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – December 14

Cygames

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Windows

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising features stylish-looking fighting game action with some pretty looking art. It also features a neat-looking downtime mode with a lobby packed with arcade machines.

House Flipper 2 – December 14

Frozen District / GameTrailers



Play it on: Windows

In House Flipper 2, you won’t just be flipping houses, but via its new sandbox mode, you’ll get the chance to build your own, complete with landscaping tools and resources for interior decoration.

One-Armed Robber – December 15

Duhndal



Play it on: Windows

A first-person bank robbing sim, One-Armed Robber contains a unique twist: You can only use one arm. The game promises to offer gun customization as well as a freedom of approach, with options for full frontal assaults or stealthy shenanigans.

Railbreak – December 22

Dead Drop Studios / Xbox



Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Promising zombie-killing action a la ‘90s rail-shooter arcade games like The House of the Dead, Railbreak is a shooter for up to two players (co-op). It features a main story mode set across six different scenarios, but you may also take on the “Score Attack” and “Onslaught Mode” for more arcadey fun.

And that wraps our list of games for December 2023, and indeed for what has been an absolute nonstop year of barn-burner releases. 2024’s got its work cut out for it.