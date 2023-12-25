The Week’s Best Gaming Tips, From Starfield Features To God Of War DLC

You may not have a disembodied, talking head you can consult like Kratos does, but you do have us. This week, we’ll help you make the most out of your Stadia controllers, experience the features Starfield intends to implement in the future, and look back at all the PC gaming you enjoyed in 2023.

Screenshot: Santa Monica Studio / Kotaku

God of War: Ragnarök’s Valhalla DLC packs a lot of story into Kratos and Mimir’s roguelike journey through the titular hall of heroes. With Santa Monica Studio framing the sequel as the end of the series’ Norse mythology arc, there’s been a lingering question of what’s next for Kratos, his son Atreus, and the God of War story moving forward. While fans have been debating what Ragnarök’s ending means for our heroes over the past year, Valhalla gives some clarity to what Kratos will be up to in the immediate future. – Kenneth Shepard Read More

Photo: Colleen Michaels (Shutterstock)

Game streaming service Google Stadia (why are you laughing?) shut down in 2022, leaving behind one mark on the physical realm: its not-too-shabby-looking gamepads. Originally intended for Wi-Fi-only connection, after shutting down the Stadia service, Google made sure you could convert the controllers to be used via Bluetooth connectivity (which would therefore make them a viable option for Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, or Android gaming). It’s now extended your chance to convert them until December 31, 2024. – Claire Jackson Read More

Image: Mamun sheikh K / Valve / Bethesda / 343 Industries / Kotaku (Shutterstock)

Eager to show off just just how much time you spend playing video games? If you use Steam, then you might already know that Valve compiles everyone’s many hours spent in digital realms into a “Steam Year in Review,” which breaks down how many games you’ve played, the percentage of your top games, and other cool stats like how often you use a keyboard to game vs. a gamepad. If you don’t know how to access your Steam Year in Review, then this article is for you. – Claire Jackson Read More

Screenshot: Bethesda

Starfield launched in September of 2023. But as creative director Todd Howard has stressed in previous interviews, the game was made to be played for a long time. That means updates and changes to the game are likely expand the experience the days and years to come. The most recent update from Bethesda indicates that the team plans to add a bunch of new features in 2024, on top of a new story expansion titled Shattered Space. – Claire Jackson Read More