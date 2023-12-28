Serve Up Kebabs And Fight Off The Undead In Zombie Kebab VR

Run a kebab shop and cook shawarma late at night – and fight off hordes of zombies – in the upcoming indie VR game Zombie Kebab VR by Polish game developer Mateusz Dzikowski and his team.

Zombie KebabVR has been doing the rounds on social media since the team behind the game shared pre-alpha footage to TikTok in October, with users likening the havoc of the undead roaming the city streets to a normal night in their town. Another user suggested the game wasn’t far off reality – saying “the kebab man truly would stay open in the apocalypse. Currency might change but he’ll still be there.”

The developers themselves say their focus is on the “vibrant, sometimes chaotic energy of city life at 4AM, reimagined in a post-apocalyptic world.” Based on the footage available online, there’s definitely a striking resemblance between the waves of zombies stumbling towards the kebab shop and myself after a night out fiending a HSP. Zombie Kebab VR is definitely a more humorous take on the zombie apocalypse setting, which generally features much more serious story hooks or stakes. Think less The Last of Us, and more Zombieland.

In Zombie Kebab VR, you’ll have to run your food truck, serving up food for the (possibly undead) masses, while also fending off zombies that might be more interested in brains than a fresh doner kebab with your arsenal of cooking utensils, as well as a gun for those particularly tricky enemies. The pre-alpha footage shows the player using a pan to clock a zombie in the head, before picking up a pistol to finish off the rest of the horde as they shamble towards the stall, all the while cooking up a storm.

There’s no set release date for Zombie Kebab VR just yet as it’s still early days, but the developers say an open beta is “just around the corner,” so if you’ve got a VR headset and want to chop up vegetables and make a mean kebab while also trying not to die, keep your eyes peeled.

Lead Image Credit: Zombie Kebab