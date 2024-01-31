New Switch Controller Lets You Play With Your Sausage

American-based video game peripheral manufacturer and distributor Hyperkin has announced a range of Bluetooth controllers based on different food products, including a mac-and-cheese gamepad and yes, one inspired by Oscar Mayer weiners.

(Editor’s note: For the Aussies – Oscar Mayer is an American company that sells sausages and other meats. I don’t know why Americans call them weiners either, but I wish they’d stop. — David)

On January 26, Hyperkin tweeted out an image teasing some new food-based collaborations and, three days later, revealed a new range of “Pixel Art” controllers based on Kool-Aid, Siracha, Kraft Mac and Cheese, Heinz Ketchup, and last but certainly not least, Oscar Mayer hot dogs. These are all official, too. No knock-off weiner controllers here. (Editor’s note: I’m begging you dude, you’ve gotta stop — David)

The controllers cost $US40 and can be purchased right now on Hyperkin’s website or Amazon. Each controller supports USB-C and Bluetooth up to 30 ft. As for platforms, the controllers can be used on a lot of devices, including the Switch and, uh…a Tesla. Play with your weiner in your car. Sure!

Here’s the full list of supported platforms via Hyperkin:

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch OLED model

Windows 10/11 PC

Chromebook

Mac

Android

IOS

Steam/ Steam Deck

Rog Ally

Raspberry Pi

Amazon Luna

Tesla

Hyperkin says these are “limited-edition” controllers, and that “When they’re gone, they’re gone!” This might be true, but I imagine there will be plenty to go around for anyone trying to snag a wiener or ketchup controller of their very own.

Maybe @BDayBoysMitch and Wiges need something to carry their switches in?

🥺👉👈 pic.twitter.com/jrWabcItYS — Hyperkin (@Hyperkin) January 29, 2024

But wait, Hyperkin also announced a Switch console case themed around Oscar Mayer. Now that’s a big wiener! And a useful one, too, as Hyperkin claims the case can hold any version of the Switch, as well as accessories and eight game cartridges. And this is a waterproof weiner, which is nice. You don’t want your weiner getting all soggy and gross if you leave it out in the rain for a few minutes.

Like the controllers, the case seems to be up for sale right now and is going for $US20. I’ve run out of weiner jokes. I’m ending this post. (Editor’s note: Thank god — David).