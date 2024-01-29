Nintendo Aims To Manufacture 10 Million Switch 2s In The Next Fiscal Year

When a new console comes out, it’s often a hellish endeavor trying to get one in the first year. So, with the Switch 2 rumoured to drop later this year, prospective buyers will be happy to know that Nintendo is reportedly looking to ensure that if you want a Switch successor, you can get one. Most new video game console launches run into supply issues for the first year or so, and that’s how the GameStops of the world get you to throw down a few hundred to be on a waiting list. But the issue was especially bad for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, which both notoriously had shortage issues for over two years after their respective launches.

According to Bloomberg reporter Takashi Mochizuki, “amusement display” data (which refers to how physical retailers will display specific products) based on supply chain forecasts imply that Nintendo is looking to manufacture 10+ million units for the Switch 2’s first fiscal year on the market.

The question is, what’s the time frame for those 10 million units to roll out? Nintendo’s fiscal year ends in March 2025, and at the moment, we don’t know when the Switch 2 is going to launch—there are reports that it will hit store shelves sometime in the second half of 2024, but no confirmation from the Mario maker. If those 10 million units are rolling out between November and March, that’s more than two-thirds of how many PS5s sold in an entire year set to hit stores in less than half the time. However, if, hypothetically, the Switch 2 launches in July, that’s 10 million units spread out across nine months, which would actually result in some scarcity for long stretches of time.

Bloomberg’s report claims the Switch 2 will launch with an 8-inch LCD screen, which will be cheaper to manufacture at the expense of the vivid picture quality compared to the OLED Switch. This is a little bit bigger than the 6-inch display you’ll find on a standard Switch console and an inch larger than the standard Steam Deck’s 7-inch screen. While the bigger screen might be nice, early reports about the Switch 2 say the device won’t quite reach the power of the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. However, that’s pretty typical for Nintendo consoles, as they are usually less powerful but cheaper and have a twist that sets them apart from the competition, such as the Wii’s motion controls or the Switch’s portability.