This Week In Games Australia: The Indies Are Kickstarting 2024

Happy New Year, and welcome to 2024! We’ve been off over the holiday break, meaning there was no TWIGA column last week. To get you up to speed, this week’s column will cover the two weeks starting January 1st through to Sunday, January 14, and all the games launching therein (there are quite a few).

It’s a quiet couple of weeks on the AAA front – a good thing, as it will give you time to catch up on all the games you bought in the post-Christmas sales – but the indies are still out here, launching new stuff every day. Below, you’ll find some of our favourites from across the first two weeks of 2024.

We’ll be back next week with Prince of Persia and the first of 2024’s major releases. Though January is looking a little quiet on the whole, February and March are looking rather busy by contrast.

Want more release dates? Don’t forget to check out our list of games by Australian and New Zealand devs set to launch in 2024.

January 1

Dread Pilots (PC)

Drova: Forsaken Kin (PC)

Magical Delicacy (PC)

Saiykyo Robots (PC)

They Are Here: Alien Abduction Horror (PC)

January 4

Cornsweeper (iOS, AND)

Knights of the Rogue Dungeon (PC)

Switch version coming January 15.

Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem (PC)

Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom (iOS, AND)

January 5

A Boy And His Blob Retro Collection (PC)

Ballance (PC)

Electrician Simulator (NS)

January 9

Archaelund (PC)

Primateria (PC)

January 10

Tick, Tank, Boom (PC)

January 11

Beer Factory (PC)

Laika: Aged Through Blood (NS)

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell (PC)

Reigns: Three Kingdoms (PC, NS)

Top Racer Collection (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

War Hospital (PS5, XSX, PC)

