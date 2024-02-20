Beyond Good And Evil Remaster Listed By Korean Ratings Board

The Beyond Good and Evil remaster appears to have been rated by the South Korean ratings board. It’s the first real news on the game since Ubisoft confirmed it last November.

Leaks of the Beyond Good and Evil remaster’s existence were followed by reports that it was temporarily (accidentally) made available to Ubisoft+ subscribers to download and play last year, as well as listed on the Xbox store. After it became impossible to sweep the news under the rug, Ubisoft finally confirmed the title, saying what was available to subscribers was not “indicative of the final game.” It appears to be called Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition, although it’s worth noting the 20th anniversary of the 2003 game has now passed.

Now, the South Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee (GRAC) has listed the game with a 12+ rating (via Destructoid). The title is in English, unlike the remainder of the filing, which is in Korean, lists the game as Beyond Good and Evil Remaster. There’s not much other info included in the listing, but the classification date is noted as 16 February, making this a new ratings decision.

Of course, the GRAC rating of the Beyond Good and Evil remaster doesn’t reveal much we didn’t already know. On the other hand, the Korean ratings board has a long and colourful history of rating titles right before they get a confirmed release date. And it would seem to confirm that the game is, in fact, still chugging along towards a release.

Based on reports and the leaked Xbox listing (via Wario64 on X), it appears that the Beyond Good and Evil remaster will go up to 4k, 60fps, “with improved graphics, controls, and audio, along with brand-new autosave and cross-save features.” While it’s no Beyond Good and Evil 2, which was announced in 2008 and remains in development (therefore is technically old enough to apply for a Learner Driver’s permit in Victoria), the impending release of a remaster could be just what fans need to tide them over.

We’ll have to wait to see if Ubisoft is willing to share any more info about the Beyond Good and Evil remaster in the wake of further crumbs of information to keep starving BG&E fans fed for a little longer. At the very least, it appears that the 20th Anniversary Edition (or perhaps 21st by the time it launches) hasn’t been forgotten about.

Image: Ubisoft