Everything Coming To PlayStation Plus In February

We’re now a month into 2024, and that means keeping an eye for fresh titles coming to the PlayStation Plus subscriber library. The following list will contain all the confirmed games for PS Plus subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe tiers.

Update 1/2/2024: Updated with February’s list of claimable titles for Essential Tier subscribers. We don’t have the full list of Extra and Deluxe tier titles just yet but those will be along in due course.

Here’s what you’ll be playing in February on PlayStation Plus:

Monthly Free Games

The free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential tier and above in February are:

Foamstars

Rollerdrome

Steelrising

Some PlayStation character skins for Fall Guys, including Rachet, Clank and Aloy from Horizon.

Download these from Tuesday, Feb 6, and they’re yours to keep for as long as you keep your subscription active! January’s titles will remain until February 5, so if you haven’t claimed them yet, do it now before they’re gone.

New on PlayStation Plus in January

Games being added to the PlayStation Plus library for subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe (aka Premium) tiers are:

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next Level Edition (PS5, PS4)

Resident Evil 2 (PS5, PS4)

Hardspace Shipbreaker (PS5)

Lego City Undercover (PS4)

Just Cause 3 (PS4)

Session: Skate Sim (PS5, PS4)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (PS4)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PS5, PS4)

Surviving the Aftermath (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Classics for January

Rally Cross (PS1)

Star Wars: Episode 1: The Phantom Menace (PS1)

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection (PS4)

Legend of Mana (PS4)

Secret of Mana (PS4)

Note: Any PS3 titles included in the PS Plus Classics library are, unfortunately, not available in Australia. Though few of them have been added to the library so far, PS3 games are part of Sony’s cloud streaming platform (formerly PlayStation Now), which is included in the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tier. Regrettably, the Premium subscription tier is also not available in Australia. The highest PS Plus tier available in Australia is Deluxe, which contains every benefit of the Premium tier but the cloud streaming.

We know. It sucks. An oversight we hope will be resolved in the future.

Source: PlayStation Blog

Image: Capcom, 2K Games, Blackbird Interactive, Kotaku Australia