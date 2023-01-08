Sony’s Got A Solid Discount On PlayStation Plus Subs Right Now

January has always been the month of the PlayStation Plus discount, and 2023 is no different. If you’ve let your PlayStation Plus subscription lapse since the revised (and more expensive) tiers came in last year, good news — Sony’s knocking a few bucks off for you.

If you’re a new PlayStation Plus subscriber, or you’re a lapsed/inactive user, you can get a discount of up to 40% off an annual sub for coming back. See the breakdown below:

Extra:

3 Months — $33.95 (was $54.95, 38% off)

12 Months — $79.95 (was $134.95, 40% off)

Deluxe:

3 Months — $42.95 (was $63.95, 32% off)

12 Months — $99.95 (was $154.95, 35% off)

That’s not bloody bad, particularly at the pricey Deluxe tier.

But what if you currently have an active PlayStation Plus sub? Not to worry, Sony’s got something for you, too — but there is a catch. The only way for players with an existing sub to get a discount is if they upgrade to a higher tier. For those of you on PlayStation Plus Essentials, this is great news. You can move up to Extra or Deluxe for 1, 3, or 12 months at a blanket 30% discount.

Sony’s decision to give existing subscribers a leg up is nice, and a bit of a rarity if we’re honest. Historically, whenever Sony has discounted PlayStation Plus it’s been for the express purpose of driving for new subscriptions. Considering that times are tough and we’re all tightening our belts to make ends meet, I think we all prefer this more inclusive model.

You can get around the discounts at the official PlayStation Store page.