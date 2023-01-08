‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Sony’s Got A Solid Discount On PlayStation Plus Subs Right Now

David Smith

David Smith

Published 3 hours ago: January 9, 2023 at 10:53 am -
Filed to:PlayStation
playstation 4playstation 5playstation plusps plussony
Sony’s Got A Solid Discount On PlayStation Plus Subs Right Now
Image: PlayStation

January has always been the month of the PlayStation Plus discount, and 2023 is no different. If you’ve let your PlayStation Plus subscription lapse since the revised (and more expensive) tiers came in last year, good news — Sony’s knocking a few bucks off for you.

If you’re a new PlayStation Plus subscriber, or you’re a lapsed/inactive user, you can get a discount of up to 40% off an annual sub for coming back. See the breakdown below:

 

Extra:

3 Months — $33.95 (was $54.95, 38% off)

12 Months — $79.95 (was $134.95, 40% off)

 

Deluxe:

3 Months — $42.95 (was $63.95, 32% off)

12 Months — $99.95 (was $154.95, 35% off)

 

That’s not bloody bad, particularly at the pricey Deluxe tier.

But what if you currently have an active PlayStation Plus sub? Not to worry, Sony’s got something for you, too — but there is a catch. The only way for players with an existing sub to get a discount is if they upgrade to a higher tier. For those of you on PlayStation Plus Essentials, this is great news. You can move up to Extra or Deluxe for 1, 3, or 12 months at a blanket 30% discount.

Sony’s decision to give existing subscribers a leg up is nice, and a bit of a rarity if we’re honest. Historically, whenever Sony has discounted PlayStation Plus it’s been for the express purpose of driving for new subscriptions. Considering that times are tough and we’re all tightening our belts to make ends meet, I think we all prefer this more inclusive model.

You can get around the discounts at the official PlayStation Store page.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.