Upgrade Your Setup With The Secretlab Valentine’s Day Sale

Secretlab has dropped its online Valentine’s Day sale early, bringing with it solid bargains on its gaming chairs, desks, and accessories. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your setup or have a Valentine you’re keen to spoil, now’s the perfect time to check out the full range and maybe save yourself a buck – you could use that extra cash to buy flowers, perhaps? Or just some slick new accessories for yourself, if you’re so inclined.
If you’ve ever considered buying a gaming chair, you’ve probably heard of Secretlab before. The brand is known for its range of gaming chairs and collaborations with IPs like Overwatch, League of Legends, and Naruto (to name just a few), but they’re also in the gaming desk and accessories business if that’s more your style. The current Secretlab Valentine’s Day sale is offering up to $330 off Secretlab Classics models, and up to 20% off accessories, amongst other great deals.
If you’re keen to take advantage of the Secretlab Valentine’s Day sale but aren’t sure where to start – not to worry. We’ve got you covered with a roundup of the best deals on offer, but get in quick. The sale is only available while stocks last, and we know gamers froth a deal so they’re sure to rush out the door quickly.
Secretlab Valentine’s Day Sale deals
Secretlab Valentine’s Day Sale Chairs
- Titan 2020 Large Napa Leather (Black)
- $909 (Save $330)
- TITAN Evo NEO 2022 Series Hybrid Leatherette (World of Warcraft Alliance Edition)
- $729 (Save $150)
- TITAN Evo 2022 Series SoftWeave Plus Fabric (Overwatch D.Va Edition)
- $769 (Save $150)
- TITAN Evo 2022 Series NEO Hybrid Leatherette Signatures
- $764 (Save $35)
- TITAN Evo 2022 Series NEO Hybrid Leatherette (Diablo IV Lilith Edition)
- $844 (Save $35)
- TITAN Evo 2022 Series SoftWeave Plus Fabric Signatures
- $804 (Save $35)
- TITAN Extra Extra Small
- $404 (Save $45)
- NeueChair
- $919 (Save $60)
Secretlab Valentine’s Day Sale Desk Bundles
- MAGNUS Metal Desk Bundle with MAGPAD Desk Mat
- $697 (Save $101)
- MAGNUS Pro Desk Bundle with MAGPAD Desk Mat
- $1059 (Save $119)
Secretlab Valentine’s Day Sale Accessories and Skins
- Titan EVO 2022 Skins (Charcoal Blue)
- $242 (Save $27)
- Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow (League of Legends Teemo Edition)
- $63 (Save $16)
- Titan EVO 2022 Skins (Cyberpunk Edgrunners Lucy Edition)
- $269 (Save $30)
- Lumbar Pillow Pro (Black)
- $89 (Save $10)
- PlushCell Memory Foam Armrest Top (Black)
- $89 (Save $10)
- Premium PC Mount
- $107 (Save $12)
There’s plenty more deals where that came from thanks to a whole host of different skins and editions available during the Secretlab Valentine’s Day sale both for immediate shipping and preorder. If you’ve been dreaming of that matching gaming setup with your Valentine, now’s your chance.
Image: Secretlab
The Cheapest NBN 250 Plans
Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.
Leave a Reply