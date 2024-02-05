Upgrade Your Setup With The Secretlab Valentine’s Day Sale

Secretlab has dropped its online Valentine’s Day sale early, bringing with it solid bargains on its gaming chairs, desks, and accessories. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your setup or have a Valentine you’re keen to spoil, now’s the perfect time to check out the full range and maybe save yourself a buck – you could use that extra cash to buy flowers, perhaps? Or just some slick new accessories for yourself, if you’re so inclined.

If you’ve ever considered buying a gaming chair, you’ve probably heard of Secretlab before. The brand is known for its range of gaming chairs and collaborations with IPs like Overwatch, League of Legends, and Naruto (to name just a few), but they’re also in the gaming desk and accessories business if that’s more your style. The current Secretlab Valentine’s Day sale is offering up to $330 off Secretlab Classics models, and up to 20% off accessories, amongst other great deals.

If you’re keen to take advantage of the Secretlab Valentine’s Day sale but aren’t sure where to start – not to worry. We’ve got you covered with a roundup of the best deals on offer, but get in quick. The sale is only available while stocks last, and we know gamers froth a deal so they’re sure to rush out the door quickly.

There’s plenty more deals where that came from thanks to a whole host of different skins and editions available during the Secretlab Valentine’s Day sale both for immediate shipping and preorder. If you’ve been dreaming of that matching gaming setup with your Valentine, now’s your chance.

Image: Secretlab