Where To Find Palworld’s Helpful Black Marketeers

A big part of Palworld is, of course, collecting the Pokémon-like Pals themselves, but sometimes, finding or catching a particular Pal can feel like a real chore. Should you happen to be tired of scouring the world to try and capture a specific Pal, the Black Marketeer might just have what you’re looking for. Mysterious merchants, these NPCs will sell you a variety of uncommon Pals, which is perfect when you just want to skip the hunt and get straight to owning a more powerful beast buddy.

Read More: The Best Pals To Snag For Fighting And Work In Palworld

The Black Marketeers aren’t always easy to find, however. While they don’t move around, they’re sometimes camped out in hard-to-find areas. This guide will go over where to find them with approximate coordinates and the locations of nearby fast-travel points.

Abandoned Mineshaft

Coordinates: 24, -417

From the church’s fast-travel point, move west off the cliff. Turn to the east to face the cliff to find the Abandoned Mineshaft. This one’s a little tricky to find, so it may take some time.

Cove Mineshaft

Coordinates: -252, -156

You’ll find the entrance near the shoreline in this area.

Duneshelter

Coordinates: 350, 364

You’ll find this Marketeer outside of the city, a short distance away from the walls.

Eastern Wild Island

Coordinates: 470, -272

You’ll find this Marketeer on the western side of the island.

Fort Ruins/Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings

Coordinates: 144, -362

You’ll find this Marketeer southeast of the Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings fast-travel point and northwest of the Fort Ruins fast-travel statue.

Ruined Fortress City

Coordinates: -607, -233

This Marketeer is found a short distance northwest of the Ruined Fortress City fast-travel point.

Mount Obsidian Shore

Coordinates: -491, -531

Head south from the Beach of Everlasting Summer fast-travel point to find this Marketeer on the beach.

While catching Pals is part of the fun in Palworld, sometimes it’s far more direct to simply purchase the critter you’re looking for. The Black Marketeer is sometimes the perfect solution for that very need.