Balatro Sells 1M Copies In A Month, Card Sickos Prepare For Mobile Port

Balatro, the popular roguelike deck-builder quickly taking over the world, has now sold over 1 million copies in less than a month. And good news to all you Balatro sickos out there (myself included): the hit card game is getting ported to mobile devices, too. Finally, I’ll be able to stop playing Balatro on my PC and console and take a break to play it on my iPad.

Released last month on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Switch (then unreleased on Switch), Balatro is a hard-to-put-down and incredibly well-crafted digital card game that uses poker rules and hands as the foundation for a strange, but fun deck-building roguelike all about earning massive combos using special jokers and power-ups. Just about two weeks ago, the game hit 500k copies sold. 12 days later, it’s now doubled that number and cracked a million units sold.

As announced on March 18, Balatro has sold over 1 million copies across all platforms. That’s impressive for any game, but keep in mind that Balatro is currently not available on the Nintendo Switch in some regions due to a rating issue—and it sold all those copies in just 26 days.

This morning Balatro hit a momentous milestone… ONE MILLION COPIES SOLD! We still have some fun things planned for the future, but for now… pic.twitter.com/S7PEb0qjeG — Balatro (@BalatroGame) March 18, 2024

In the tweet announcing the big milestone, Balatro’s developers and publisher promised “fun things” are planned for the future, but didn’t elaborate. However, in a recent Reddit AMA, the indie creator behind the game—LocalThunk—did say they wanted to add a run history feature and possibly a way to see all the jokers you’ve unlocked. The dev also said they had plans to add a daily challenge mode, too, adding, “It would be so cool for a lot of reasons. I don’t have a timeline on it but know that it’s in the cards.”

Also in that AMA, publisher PlayStack confirmed it is working on a mobile port of Balatro for iOS and Android. They didn’t say more than that, but promised future news would be shared on Twitter and in Discord. LocalThunk clarified in a follow-up answer that they were personally working on the mobile ports of Balatro.

Now, if you can excuse me, I’d like to stop writing about Balatro and start playing it again. Thank you.