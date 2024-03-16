kot-headerlogo-01 A U

Nearly 30 Percent Of The Top 100 Steam Deck Games Aren’t Verified

Zack Zwiezen
Recently, Valve published a list of the top 100 most-played Steam Deck games over the last 12 months. Digging into this much data is fun, and the full list is both a snapshot of recent trends and a reminder that old favorites are some of the most popular options on Valve’s portable PC.

On March 14, roughly two years after the Steam Deck’s launch, Valve released its list of the most-played games on the best-selling device for the past year as part of its ongoing Spring 2024 sale. According to Valve, this list of the 100 most-played games on Steam Deck is based on daily active player counts between March 2023 and March 2024. Interestingly, Valve’s list cares not about a game’s Steam Deck status. That means that about 27 games, or 27 percent of the list, are non-verified or even unsupported Steam Deck games.

Looking through the full list, a lot of games I expected to be on here are here, and listed toward the top. There are some real surprises and head-scratchers too, though. For example, Balatro—which just came out a few weeks ago—is in the top 30. Another recent release, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor—an idle shooter spin-off of the FPS mining game Deep Rock Galactic—lands a few spots below that at 39. As someone who has put a good amount of hours into both games on Steam Deck, I can attest to them being perfect for the platform. (Funnily enough, the original Deep Rock game is also on the list, but only barely at 91.)

Another interesting entry on the list is Starfield. A lot of people are playing Bethesda’s open-world space RPG on the Steam Deck, even though that’s a not-so-great experience. In fact, Valve lists the game as “Unsupported,” but that hasn’t stopped people from playing it and helping the game land at number 46.

Looking at the top of the list, some older games are dominating, including GTA V, Elden Ring, and Stardew Valley. But the top post goes to the massive RPG and kissing simulator Baldur’s Gate 3. It pulled ahead of Vampire Survivors, a game that many—myself included—feel is such a perfect fit for the Deck that Valve should just pay the devs to have it pre-installed on the device. While I prefer Vampire Survivors, I totally understand how a turn-based, narrative-heavy RPG would be a nice fit for the Steam Deck. Sometimes you want to smooch a demon lady on your couch while you watch Netflix. No judgment.

Here, according to Valve, are the top 100 games played on Steam Deck this past year. Are there any you’re surprised to see on here? Anything missing?

  1. Baldur’s Gate 3
  2. Vampire Survivors
  3. Dave the Diver
  4. Hogwarts Legacy
  5. Elden Ring
  6. Palworld
  7. Cyberpunk 2077
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. Stardew Valley
  10. Red Dead Redemption 2
  11. Hades
  12. Brotato
  13. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim — Special Edition
  14. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  15. Slay the Spire
  16. Cult of the Lamb
  17. Dead Cells
  18. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
  19. Monster Hunter: World
  20. Persona 5 Royal
  21. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered
  22. Dredge
  23. Fallout 4
  24. No Man’s Sky
  25. Monster Hunter: Rise
  26. Forza Horizon 5
  27. Resident Evil 4
  28. Balatro
  29. Diablo 4
  30. Hollow Knight
  31. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
  32. Halls of Torment
  33. Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  34. Helldivers 2
  35. Grand Theft Auto 4: Complete Edition
  36. God of War
  37. Sid Meier’s Civilization 6
  38. Fallout: New Vegas
  39. Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
  40. Apex Legends
  41. Street Fighter 6
  42. Octopath Traveler 2
  43. Terraria
  44. Valheim
  45. Euro Truck Simulator 2
  46. Starfield
  47. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — GOTY Edition
  48. Warframe
  49. Project Zomboid
  50. Persona 3 Reload
  51. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  52. Sea of Stars
  53. Lethal Company
  54. Dark Souls 3
  55. NBA 2K23
  56. Marvel’s Midnight Suns
  57. Portal 2
  58. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
  59. Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition
  60. Counter-Strike 2
  61. Disco Elysium Final Cut
  62. Days Gone
  63. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  64. Yakuza: Like a Dragon
  65. Stray
  66. Coral Island
  67. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  68. FF14 Online
  69. Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon
  70. Resident Evil 2
  71. Subnautica
  72. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
  73. Path of Exile
  74. War Thunder
  75. Forza Horizon 4
  76. Mass Effect Legendary Edition
  77. Risk of Rain 2
  78. Yakuza 0
  79. The Sims 4
  80. Batman: Arkham Knight
  81. Dark Souls: Remastered
  82. Persona 4 Golden
  83. Death Must Die
  84. Rimworld
  85. Powerwash Simulator
  86. Left 4 Dead 2
  87. Death Stranding — Director’s Cut
  88. Borderlands 3
  89. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  90. Dead by Daylight
  91. Deep Rock Galactic
  92. Last Epoch
  93. 7 Days to Die
  94. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  95. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  96. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  97. Granblue Fantasy: Relink
  98. House Flipper
  99. Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain
  100. Rocket League

If you are reading this congratulations. I have no prizes to award. Maybe check out our best Steam Deck games list? That’s all I have for you. Bye!

