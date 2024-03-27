Jack Black Can’t Believe There Isn’t Already A Red Dead Redemption Movie

If you played Red Dead Redemption or a recent Grand Theft Auto and wondered “Hey, why hasn’t Hollywood made either of these open-world blockbuster games into movies?” then you should know that you aren’t alone. In fact, you have some famous company, as Jack Black is wondering the same thing.

Actor, comedian, musician, TikTok star, and cool dude Jack Black has quickly become a big name in the world of video game adaptions. He was in the Super Mario Bros. animated movie as Bowser and helped create a popular jam—”Peach”—that was arguably the best part of that movie. Black will soon appear as Claptrap in the Borderlands film, and he is going to be in the upcoming Minecraft movie, too.

In a recent interview with Total Film and Gamesradar, when asked what other games deserve movies, Black said he was surprised we haven’t already gotten GTA or Red Dead films at this point.

“I can’t believe they haven’t already started making a movie of any of the Rockstar Games – Grand Theft Auto, but especially Red Dead Redemption,” said Black.

“Those things are already like movies, you know? I guess that’s the thing. Some video games are already halfway there to telling those kind of stories, and there are some movies that are like video games.”

Lionsgate

Jack Black then discussed the Black Mirror movie Bandersnatch—an interactive film where players choose their own path through the story—and suggested that this combo of movie and game is going to be more common.

“I think we’re moving in that way where there’s going to be more combinations of video games and movies, and it’s exciting. It’s like the beginning of a new era,” said Black.

Meanwhile, Jack Black described his Claptrap character in as “R-rated R2D2” and added that he was excited to have “another opportunity to bring a great video game to the silver screen.” He continued, “We’re kind of in the middle of a video game movie renaissance right now, and I’m stoked to be a part of it.” Borderlands hits theaters on August 9, 2024.