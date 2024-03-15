Rumoured PS5 Pro Has ‘Spectral Super Resolution,’ Whatever The Hell That Means

The PS5 Pro rumour mill is turning once again. While some analysts believe Sony’s PlayStation refresh will launch sometime this year, likely before GTA 6 comes out, we still don’t know too much about the console. Now, a new leak suggests the improved PS5 will not only have more teraflops than the Xbox Series X, but will also feature proprietary upscaling tech for better resolution.

Tech YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead, who’s been hit-and-miss with leaks in the past, uploaded a video on March 14 of documents he claimed were “from within Sony.”According to the alleged documentation, the PS5 Pro is codenamed “Trinity” and sounds like a real improvement over the base PS5.

For starters, the leaks claim the PS5 Pro renders performance 45 per cent faster than the base console, with ray tracing speeds being two to four times faster. It also comes with a custom machine-learning architecture for something called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR).

According to the YouTuber’s documentation, this tech is Sony’s in-house upscaler that will replace a game’s existing temporal anti-aliasing or upsampling with resolutions similar to the output from AMD’s FSR2 or Nvidia’s DLSS technologies. Basically, PSSR will squeeze every bit of resolution out of a game to give you the best visuals possible, with support starting at 4K but eventually reaching 8K and higher graphical settings.

The thing console warriors may gravitate toward, however, are the teraflops, a unit used to measure a computer’s speed. Remember when the Xbox Series X was revealed in 2020? It touted 12 teraflops, which meant games reportedly performed better there because the GPU was more capable. These white pages suggest that the PS5 Pro will have 33.5 teraflops, almost three times the Series X. With the base PS5 only having 10.3 teraflops, this would mean that the PS5 Pro steals the Series X’s title as the “world’s most powerful console.” Which I guess is cool.

Kotaku has reached out to Sony for comment.

The PS5 Pro sounds like it ultimately boils down to an improved version of the PS5, which just doesn’t feel all that essential right now when Sony isn’t releasing “new major existing franchise” games until 2025. Who knows? Maybe then, when the PS5 Pro arrives, the games that launch alongside it will make for a compelling selling point.

Until then, I’m totally good with my current console.