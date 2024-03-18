More Alleged PS5 Pro Specs Arrive, Depict A Monster Console

More PS5 Pro specs have reportedly leaked to multiple outlets via Sony’s developer network. The mid-gen console allegedly boasts a new PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling and anti-aliasing solution to increase image quality, a much more powerful GPU, and a whole range of other performance improvements.

The leaks originally came via YouTube channel Moore’s Law Is Dead, with Insider Gaming and IGN also claiming the PS5 Pro leak is real. Amongst other specs and features allegedly getting a major boost on the OG PlayStation 5 is a 28% system memory increase, as well as a “High CPU Frequency Mode”, which can take the CPU to 3.85GHz – a notable 10% increase on the standard console. The mid-gen console will reportedly have “customer machine learning architecture” and an AI Accelerator, supporting 300 TOPS of 8-bit computation. The PS5 Pro will reportedly also have a detachable disc drive and 1TB of storage, which is standard for the base console.

As part of the leaks, the PS5 Pro is allegedly set to release in the Northern Hemisphere’s Autumn this year – that’s Spring 2024 for those of us in the Southern Hemisphere. Such a closely planned release date would suggest that we’d be hearing news about the rumoured mid-gen console very soon, should the leaks prove to be correct. Analysts have previously claimed that a PS5 Pro is likely to be released ahead of the Grand Theft Auto VI launch in 2025 to garner further interest in the console prior to the game dropping.

Here’s a full rundown of the rumoured PS5 Pro specs via Insider Gaming:

PS5 Pro Specs

System Memory

Standard PlayStation 5 – 448 GB/s (14 GT/s)

PlayStation 5 Pro – 576 GB/s (18GT/s) – A 28% increase over the standard console.

Also outlined is that the PlayStation 5 Pro’s system memory is more efficient than the standard console, so the bandwidth gain may increase by over 28%.

CPU

The CPU is identical to the standard PlayStation 5, however, the Pro has a ‘High CPU Frequency Mode”, which takes the CPU to 3.85GHz – A 10% increase over the standard console.

In High CPU Frequency Mode, more power is allocated to the CPU and will downclock the GPU by around 1.5%, resulting in roughly 1% lower GPU performance.

Audio

The ACV in the PlayStation 5 Pro runs at a higher clock speed over the standard PlayStation 5, resulting in the ACM library having 35% more performance.

More convolution reverbs can be processed

More FFT or IFFT can be processed

GPU

Rendering 45% faster than PS5

2-3x Ray-tracing (x4 in some cases)

33.5 Teraflops

PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling) upscaling/antialiasing solution

Support for resolutions up to 8K is planned for future SDK version

Custom machine learning architecture

AI Accelerator, supporting 300 TOPS of 8 bit computation / 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point

In addition: 30 WGPs running specialised BVH8 traversal shaders vs 18 WGPs running BVH4 transversal shaders on the standard PlayStation 5.

Currently, Sony has yet to comment on the PS5 Pro leaks at all, but given the specifications allegedly come from the developer network, it would make sense that an upcoming console nearing release would be either in the hands of third party partners or being discussed with them in some capacity. A legitimate leak via a third-party partner wouldn’t be a particularly shocking turn of events, something Nintendo (probably) knows all too well with their own console rumours woes over the Switch 2.



Given Sony has previously announced they won’t be releasing “any new major existing franchise titles” until 2025, it does seem like 2024 is shaping up to be a pretty quiet year on the software front. With this in mind, it would make sense that a hardware shakeup could be on the cards for the company – although until they comment officially on the leaks or provide some sort of announcement themselves, the rumour mill is likely to continue churning on.

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment