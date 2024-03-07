Spider-Man 2 Update Adds Debug Menu Letting Players Beat Game In Seconds

Uh-oh. The latest patch for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2—Insomniac’s PS5-exclusive open-world superhero blockbuster—added more than just a new game+ option. According to a tweet from the developer and also noticed by fans online, you can now easily access a debug menu and beat the entire game in a few quick button presses.

On March 7, Insomniac released the highly anticipated 1.002.000 patch for Spider-Man 2. This is the update that finally adds the much-requested “New Game+” option for folks who want to replay the game with some of their previously acquired upgrades and gadgets. It also adds new suit upgrade options and a way to break past the base game’s level cap. Cool stuff. Oh, also, one other thing: Reportedly, if you press the options button and touchpad at any point now, you’ll open up a previously inaccessible developer-only debug menu that will let you skip around the entire game and beat it in seconds.

Shortly after the update went live, players discovered that they could quite easily access a new debug menu. At least one player has already used this previously inaccessible menu to skip past all the content in the game’s main campaign and beat its story in record time. In the video showcasing the fast completion using the debug menu, the user joked: “This basically a 4-minute speedrun of Spider-Man 2 the full masterpiece…”

⚠️ We’re aware the latest game update may have inadvertently allowed access to a development game menu. There’s a hotfix on the way. Please note that using this menu could corrupt your saves and trophy progress. There is no risk associated with playing the game as intended. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 7, 2024

Insomniac has already addressed the debug menu on Twitter, posting on March 7 that it was aware of the issue and was working on a fix to presumably remove it.

“We’re aware the latest game update may have inadvertently allowed access to a development game menu. There’s a hotfix on the way,” tweeted Insomniac’s official account.

The studio warned that using this debug menu could “corrupt your saves and trophy progress.” However, it did assure players that as long as you don’t use the developer-only menu you should be right as rain and won’t risk your save files in this new, updated version of Spider-Man 2. Just, y’know, be careful and don’t hit the options button and the touchpad at the same time. Or do. I’m not in charge of your life decisions.

