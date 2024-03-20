Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection’s First Update Is Here And Fixes A Lot

Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection hasn’t had the best rollout since it launched on March 14. From issues with online multiplayer to some missing control options and other annoying bugs, the new package—which contains remastered ports of the first two Pandemic-developed Battlefront games—disappointed many fans. Thankfully, the first big patch for the Classic Collection is out now, and it fixes a lot.

Released last week, Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection combines the original 2004 Star Wars: Battlefront and its bigger, better sequel, 2005’s Battlefront II, into a single remastered package. That package contains all the previously released DLC and some new features, like 64-player online support for consoles and the ability to play the Hero Assault mode on any ground map. While I’ve enjoyed my time with the game’s single-player options and split-screen modes, online play has been a mess—and even when playing offline there are bugs involving controller settings, textures, and sounds that can ruin the experience. This is doubly true if you are a dedicated fan intimately familiar with the original games. Players hoped Classic Collection devs Aspyr would patch the game to fix these problems—And good news, the first of two confirmed updates for Classic Collection is out now, and does indeed improve the situation quite a bit.

The Classic Collection’s first update is live on PC

On March 18, the update went live on Steam for PC players alongside a long list of tweaks and fixes. The devs say the first update will arrive on consoles once they work through each platform’s certification process. For now, though, we can look at the PC patch notes on Steam to see just what the patch entails.

Notable issues that are fixed in this update include: the split-screen controller bug, broken scopes in widescreen resolutions, skyboxes with seams in their textures, incorrect loading screen noises in Battlefront, overly loud sound effects, an annoying profile bug, and missing textures on maps like Naboo.

“We’re continuing to make server-side adjustments to improve the online multiplayer experience, as well as planning for Update II,” Aspyr wrote in the Steam patch notes, confirming that at least one more major patch for the game is coming.

That’s good to hear, because while this first update does a lot and fixes much, there are still issues with the collection, including some performance problems in Battlefront II, lingering audio bugs, and more that don’t seem to be addressed in this update. Still, a lot of my major complaints and gripes have seemingly been fixed, so I’m happy and hopeful that the next patch will improve things further. And thankfully, Lucasfilm and Disney have left the original games on Steam so, if folks prefer, they can just play those older versions instead.

Here are the full patch notes for the update:

Multiplayer

[BF2] Fixed a crash related to client message sends.

[BF2] Fixed the launch prompt to be present after timing out or selecting cancel while joining a server.

[BF1][BF2] Fixed password-locked games to no longer appear via the Quick Match option.

Control Schemes

[BF1] Fixed a crash when entering the split screen menu in BF1 where Player 1 would incorrectly be assigned to Player 2.

[BF2] Fixed a crash that would occur when attempting to build fleets while using Mouse and Keyboard in Galactic Conquest on BF2.

[BF2] Fixed bonuses to be able to be highlighted in the Bonus Selection screen in Galactic Conquest.

[BF1][BF2] Fixed Invert Y-Axis option to be visible.

[BF1][BF2] Fixed the options for Flip X-Axis and Swap LS and RS to be unhidden

[BF1][BF2] Fixed split screen games to be able to be started when only one controller is connected.

Visuals

[BF1] Fixed an issue where the ‘L’ button prompt would overlap the top arrow on the Instant Action menu.

[BF1] Fixed an issue in multiplayer mode where AI units would slide when not in direct sight of a human player.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where the zoom-in scope crosshair image would not appropriately fit widescreen displays.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where hit VFX and hit character animations could not be seen by clients in Hero Assault mode. (long range).

[BF2] Fixed textures on Utapau map.

[BF2] Fixed an issue on the Kamino map in BF2 where the lights and bloom VFX within were not displaying properly.

[BF2] Fixed an issue on the Endor: Bunker map in BF2 where a tree was clipping up through the middle of a walkway.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where a seam in the skybox was visible on some maps in Battlefront 2.

[BF2] Fixed an issue on the Naboo map in BF2 where the railing texture was missing.

[BF2] Fixed an issue on Space maps in BF2 where a small white cube was present at the base of all openable doors on Republic, CIS, and Rebel capital ships.

[BF2] Fixed an issue on the Galactic Conquest screen in BF2 where a player’s name and their credit count would be overlapped by bonus boxes on the Bonus tab.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where the ESC menu would stay on the screen if it was opened at the end of a match.

[BF2] Fixed an issue in Galactic Conquest where the hilt from the lightsaber icon would not show the Leader bonus.

[BF2] Fixed units sliding after respawn on XL maps.

[BF2] Fixed the jetpack gauge to correctly align.

[BF2][Split screen] Fixed the ammo counter reticle to fit inside the aiming reticle.

[BF1][BF2] The colorblind mode selection screen no longer overlaps with the text at the bottom of the screen.

Fixed the Quit and Register Your Game buttons to align correctly.

Hero Assault

Re-Balanced Asajj Ventress’ abilities

Fixed Kit Fisto lightsaber to animate.

Fixed Kit Fisto’s Force power to no longer remain stuck to the client in multiplayer.

Audio

[BF1][Audio] Fixed the Battlefront 1 loading screen sounds.

[BF2] Fixed a crash that occurred when an audio output device was disconnected.

[BF2] Fixed the music to play on several maps in the Hero Assault mode.

[BF2] Fixed blaster SFX for certain Hero characters’ weapons to play at the correct volume.

[BF1][BF2] Fixed an issue where the audio outputs would reverse.

Other Notable Bug Fixes

[BF1] Fixed the soft locks upon finishing the game at the Victory screen.

[BF1] Fixed a bridge in Bespin: Cloud City to allow a Droideka to roll on it.

[BF2] Fixed Naboo Area 3’s respawn blocker.

[BF2] Fixed collision issues affecting multiple maps.

[BF2] Fixed the Assault gamemode to be present in the Mode section of the Pick Search Options menu.

[BF2] Fixed the reinforcements to correctly deduct 1 reinforcement when the Republic or Rebels die on Death Star.

[BF2] Fixed the Map and Mode settings reset button.

[BF1][BF2] Fixed the “Load Fail” error that occurred when loading a profile.

What bugs are annoying you in the new collection that need to still be fixed after this first Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection update?