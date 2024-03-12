Switch 2 Needs To Let Mario’s Buddies Shine

Every March 10 (MAR10), we gather around and sing the praises of Nintendo’s Mario series and its eponymous hero, and for good reason! Mario and his respective franchise are basically the unofficial mascot for all of video games, and there’s little the guy hasn’t done over the years. Beginning as a beleaguered, but humble, plumber, Mario has retaken the Mushroom Kingdom and saved Princess Peach from Bowser nearly too many times to count. He’s shot fire and ice from his hands, flown through the skies thanks to a winged cap, found a way to jump into paintings, and traveled among the stars at least a few times. In fact, I say that we should give the guy a break given everything he’s accomplished. He’s got friends and family more than willing to pick up the slack.

The arrival of Princess Peach: Showtime! is a perfect example of what the series can do for its characters when it isn’t explicitly in service of the guy, Mario. Sure, it’s a familiar platformer where the lead character changes clothes and abilities, but we also haven’t yet seen the lengths of Peach’s capabilities and how they differ from Mario’s. It’s exciting to see a game in this overarching franchise divorce itself from the stereotypical setting of the Mushroom Kingdom and its neighbors, which we’ve visited as many times as Mario has. Even when he’s explored the entire galaxy, a lot of those planets sure did seem like retreads of places we’ve all been to before.

With all eyes looking forward to the eventual release of the Switch 2, now’s as good a time as any to let Mario’s supporting cast shine again. Princess Peach: Showtime! Is a perfect springboard to launch something not unlike the “Year of Luigi.” Remember that? In 2013, Nintendo celebrated Luigi’s 30th anniversary by releasing a number of titles that focused on Mario’s awkward, taller, younger brother. That year we got Luigi’s Mansion 2: Dark Moon, the expansion New Super Luigi U, Dr. Luigi, and Mario & Luigi: Dream Team. It was a rare and joyous occasion for a beloved character who was never fully allowed out of the shadow of his more popular older brother.

Considering the upcoming port of Luigi’s Mansion 2: Dark Moon and the massive success that Luigi’s Mansion 3 (one of the most gorgeously animated games ever) enjoyed on the Nintendo Switch, continuing that series on the Switch 2 seems like a no-brainer. It’s probably a little too late for a 40th anniversary Year of Luigi Redux, but I trust it’s coming. What about the rest of the gang?

Good-Feel, the studio behind Yoshi’s last game, Yoshi’s Crafted World, is reportedly wrapping up development on Princess Peach Showtime! right now (though Nintendo won’t confirm they’re the studio behind the game), but I can see them cycling back around to the series with their next game. I certainly wouldn’t complain if we got a more direct sequel in the Yoshi’s Island sub-series either. Point is: the streets demand more Yoshi games, the Switch 2 is going to need games, and there’s likely no shortage of exciting directions you could take the Yoshi series on the new hardware.

The Warioware games are one of the few side character-specific series that Nintendo has kept producing titles for, but why not dream a little bigger for the big guy? I know for a fact that the Wario Land platformer games are beloved, and fans of those games haven’t gotten a new installment since Wario Land: Shake It! in 2008, which was also developed by Good-Feel! Nintendo! Give Good-Feel carte-blanche on their next title, those folks obviously know how to cook with your otherwise unsupported cast of heavyweights.

Matter of fact, here’s one you can take to the bank: Let Good-Feel (or truly anyone) make the first Waluigi game. Imagine launching the Switch 2 with a landmark title like that. Sure, a new 3D Mario game will print money, but why be boring about it? Let that monster out of his cage, Nintendo.