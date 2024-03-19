Titanfall 2 Is $4 On Steam So Get In The Fkn Robot, Shinji

Update 19/3/24: Titanfall 2 is once again on sale for four bucks on PC, and just THREE bucks if you’re buying the standard edition on console. If you haven’t picked it up yet, now’s your chance. Here it is on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox.

Titanfall 2 deal advisories are a personal tradition of mine. The moment Titanfall 2, one of my favourite games and one of the greatest first-person shooters this side of Half-Life 2, goes on sale, I throw up a tweet letting everyone know. I do this because this stompy bot game with a huge, huge heart fucking rules. I now bring this tradition to Kotaku Australia. We will have this conversation at least once a year for every year that this website is ultimately in my charge.

Right now, today, the Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition is just $4 on Steam. That’s right, Four Australian Dollars. A grand total of 90% off its usual $39.95 price tag. That is such an outrageous bargain I don’t even know where to start. Yes, multiplayer is on life-support these days, but the single-player remains utterly superlative. The result of a game-jam-like internal development process that gave each level to different teams, the result is one of the wildest, most imaginative shooter campaigns in years.

At launch, Titanfall 2 was sandwiched between 2016’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Battlefield 1. In the (admittedly ballsy) attempt to get between two multiplayer giants, Titanfall 2 was a critical darling that ultimately withered on the vine. It’s built a small but mighty fanbase over the years. Whenever developer Respawn mentions any projects it has in the pipe, the question “Titanfall 3 When?” is rarely far behind.

What’s in the Ultimate Edition, you ask? You get:

The Titanfall 2 base game

Jump-Starter Content for multiplayer (all Titans unlocked, all Pilot tacticals unlocked, 500 credits to spend on loadouts, cosmetics and gear, ten 2x XP tokens, and the Underground R-201 Carbine Warpaint)

Deluxe Edition content (Scorch & Ion Prime Titans, Deluxe Edition Warpaint and Nose Art for 6 different Titans, Deluxe Edition camo for all Titans, Pilots and Weapons, Deluxe Edition callsign)

Will you use much of that extra content when the single-player is the primary draw these days? Probably not. But four bucks is four bucks.

Already own the game? Buy it for a mate that hasn’t played it before. Just get around it and thank me later.

You can pick it up on Steam here.

This story first ran on Kotaku Australia on May 16, 2023.