While we’re all big LEGO fans here, it isn’t exactly the cheapest hobby. It’s a nice way to keep your brain and hands busy, but the individual price tags for certain sets can be enough to make your eyes water. Those bigger price tags for the more complex LEGO sets can hurt more than stepping on a loose brick. So when a LEGO sale does come along – especially if it’s a major brand like Star Wars or Marvel – who are we to say no?
You can nab some pretty decent discounts across a range of themed LEGO through this Amazon Australia sale, which includes sets from Marvel, Star Wars, Minecraft and Super Mario. If your tastes run a little less branded, you can pick up a few deals for LEGO Architecture sets, including Himeji Castle, the Taj Mahal and the Statue of Liberty. There’s also a heap of LEGO Technic cars on sale as well.
If you’re looking for something new to build and wouldn’t mind saving a few bucks, here are some of the best LEGO sales going right now.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Table of contents
Best LEGO Architecture sales in Australia
- LEGO Architecture Himeji Castle – now $217 (down from $259.99)
- LEGO Architecture London Skyline – now $48 (down from $59.99)
- LEGO Architecture Paris Skyline – now $70.99 (down from $79.99)
- LEGO Architecture Singapore Skyline – now $79.99 (down from $89.99)
- LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty – now $133.99 (down from $149.99)
- LEGO Architecture Taj Mahal – now $149.61 (down from $179.99)
Best LEGO Marvel sales in Australia
- LEGO Marvel Baby Groot – now $60 (down from $89.99)
- LEGO Marvel Captain America’s Shield – now $183.20 (down from $319.99)
- LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Final Battle – now $119 (down from $169.99)
- LEGO Marvel Spider-Man vs. Sandman: Final Battle – now $47.20 (down from $69.99)
- LEGO Marvel Venomised Groot – now $63.20 (down from $84.99)
- LEGO Marvel X-Men X-Jet – now $71.20 (down from $99.99)
Best LEGO Minecraft sales in Australia
- LEGO Minecraft The Animal Sanctuary – now $23.20 (down from $29.99)
- LEGO Minecraft The Armoury – now $23.20 (down from $34.99)
- LEGO Minecraft The Bee Cottage – now $23.20 (down from $32.99)
- LEGO Minecraft The Deep Dark Battle – now $79.20 (down from $99.99)
- LEGO Minecraft The Devourer Showdown – now $39.20 (down from $59.99)
- LEGO Minecraft The Fox Lodge – now $23.20 (down from $32.99)
- LEGO Minecraft The Frog House – now $71.20 (down from $99.99)
- LEGO Minecraft The Mushroom House – now $23.20 (down from $32.99)
- LEGO Minecraft The Nether Portal Ambush – now $36 (down from $59.99)
- LEGO Minecraft Steve’s Desert Expedition – now $9.60 (down from $14.99)
- LEGO Minecraft The Turtle Beach House – now $36 (down from $49.99)
Best LEGO Star Wars sales in Australia
- LEGO Star Wars Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle – now $79.20 (down from $109.99)
- LEGO Star Wars Boarding The Tantive IV – now $79 (down from $89.99)
- LEGO Star Wars Chewbacca – now $245 (down from $319.99)
- LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor – now $111.20 (down from $159.99)
- LEGO Star Wars TIE Bomber – now $71.20 (down from $99.99)
- LEGO Star Wars Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter – now $35 (down from $52.99)
Best LEGO Super Mario sales in Australia
- LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course – now $63.20 (down from $89.99)
- LEGO Super Mario Dorrie’s Sunken Shipwreck – now $58.40 (down from $89.99)
- LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser – now $276 (down from $399.99)
- LEGO Super Mario Nabbit at Toad’s Shop – now $21.60 (down from $29.99)
- LEGO Super Mario Nintendo Entertainment System – now $330 (down from $399.99)
- LEGO Super Mario Penguin Family Snow Adventure – now $20 (down from $39.99)
- LEGO Super Mario Yoshis’ Egg-cellent Forest – now $10 (down from $14.99)
Best LEGO Technic sales in Australia
- LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT – now $159.99 (down from $199.99)
- LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide – now $55.20 (down from $79.99)
- LEGO Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 – now $55.20 (down from $79.99)
- LEGO Technic Mars Crew Exploration Rover – now $169 (down from $199.99)
- LEGO Technic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica – now $55.20 (down from $84.99)
- LEGO Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance Race Car – now $254.99 (down from $299.99)
- LEGO Technic NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 – now $55.20 (down from $79.99)
- LEGO Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance – now $111.20 (down from $159.99)
- LEGO Technic NEOM McLaren Formula E Race Car – now $47 (down from $69.99)
- LEGO Technic NEOM McLaren Extreme E Race Car – now $28 (down from $39.99)
- LEGO Technic Peugeot 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar – now $199.20 (down from $299.99)
- LEGO Technic Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit – now $71 (down from $99.99)
Best other LEGO sales in Australia
- LEGO Art Macaw Parrots – now $63.20 (down from $79.99)
- LEGO DC Batwing – now $39.20 (down from $52.99)
- LEGO Disney ‘Up’ House – now $63.20 (down from $89.99)
- LEGO Disney Tribute Camera – now $119 (down from $169.99)
- LEGO Icons Kingfisher Bird – now $62.40 (down from $89.99)
- LEGO Icons Tranquil Garden – now $124 (down from $179.99)
- LEGO Icons Tiny Plants – now $69 (down from $99.99)
- LEGO Jurassic Park Brachiosaurus Discovery – now $95 (down from $139.99)
- LEGO Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus Ambush – now $31.20 (down from $42.99)
- LEGO Jurassic Park Visitor Centre: T-Rex & Raptor Attack – now $151.20 (down from $189.99)
- LEGO Jurassic World T-Rex Skull – now $47.20 (down from $69.99)
- LEGO Sonic The Hedgehog: Amy’s Animal Rescue Island – now $54.78 (down from $84.99)
- LEGO Sonic The Hedgehog: Shadow Escape – now $21.60 (down from $29.99)
Image: LEGO
