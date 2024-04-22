Fallout 4 And New Vegas Are Dominating Aussie Sales Charts

Fallout 4 and Fallout: New Vegas are among the top three best-selling selling games in Australia for the second week of April off the back of the Prime Video series.

These stats come direct from the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA), who publish a running list of the top selling games in Australia and New Zealand each week. This data comes from international sales tracker Game Sales Data. Fallout 4 has managed to take out the top spot for top seller in the period from April 8-April 14, 2024 in both Australia and New Zealand. Helldivers 2, which was bumped off its top spot the week prior by a major shakeup involving Grand Theft Auto V sits in second place in both countries, while Fallout: New Vegas is the third top-selling title in Australia.

Fallout 76 isn’t far behind its counterparts, sitting in the fifth-highest spot on the Australian charts for the week. New Vegas and 76 take out the 6th and 7th spots respectively in New Zealand.

The boom in sales for the Fallout games of course come off the back of a renewed interest after the smash-hit release of Fallout Season 1 from Prime Video. It seems all anyone can talk about right now is which game to pick up for the first time, or to jump back into after finishing the series, and clearly all that talk has been translating into some opening wallets too. It looks like in the battle for which game in the franchise players should jump onto, Fallout 4 has decisively won in Australia and NZ at least.

Whether the Fallout games can maintain their sales dominance in Australia and New Zealand for another week as more folks get through the eight episode season, or whether we go back to GTA V, Call of Duty: MWIII and NBA 2K24 dominance again is anyone’s guess given how all over the shop the charts often are. We gamers are a fickle bunch, after all.

You can check out the full chart listing for the week over on IGEA’s website now. If you’re keen to jump back into a Fallout game yourself, we’ve also got a strong case for checking out New Vegas.

Image: Bethesda / Kotaku Australia / Obsidian