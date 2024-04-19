It Sounds Like Aaron Paul Kinda Wants To Be In The Fallout Show

The hottest show right now, aside from FX’s Shogun—which has been living rent-free in my head since its February 27 debut—is Amazon Prime’s Fallout. The series is great, hitting on the game’s comedy and drama in interesting and surprising ways. Everyone seems to be loving it, myself included. So, too, are the celebrities, like Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, who seemingly expressed interest in appearing in the post-apocalyptic show.

In a massive IGN interview, producer Jonathan Nolan was asked about the love Fallout has received since its April 10 release. The publication was curious if anyone’s come out from the vault—get it?—with questions about why they weren’t cast in the show. Aaron Paul immediately came to Nolan’s mind because he’s a huge fan of the games.

“Yeah, Aaron Paul was at the premiere, a human being I love so much,” Nolan said. “And he was very polite. He was very enthusiastic about the show. There was sort of an unspoken kind of like, ‘What’s up, man?’ But we’ve been hearing from so many people, and it’s kind of fun to see the Fallout fans come out of the woodwork. People you’ve known a long time and you realise, ‘Oh, you’ve been playing this whole time.’”

Of course, this could just be Paul’s way of expressing enthusiasm for the show. However, Nolan’s comments, and Paul’s sentiment, imply that he may be interested in whatever a second season of Amazon’s post-apocalyptic show will entail.

If Paul did appear, it would hardly be the first time he’d been involved in a video game property, or a Jonathan Nolan project, for that matter. Not only is he a fan of Bethesda Softworks’ series, he’s also appeared in an Xbox One commercial back in the day, played the lead role in the 2014 racing film Need for Speed, and voiced the protagonist in the English release of 2016’s Final Fantasy XV animated movie, Kingsglaive. He also appeared in HBO’s Westworld, which Nolan co-created.

We’ll have to wait and see if Paul does make an appearance in the show whenever season two of Fallout comes out. For now, why not check out some non-Fallout games to play if you’ve finished the show? Or, if you want more Fallout, Fallout 76 is right there.