Nintendo Live 2024 Coming To Sydney, But Details Are Extremely Thin Right Now

Nintendo Live, the company’s family-oriented live gaming exhibition, is coming to Sydney later this year.

The news was announced on Nintendo AU NZ’s social media profiles this morning.

The show will fall on the weekend of 31 August-01 September (that’s a Saturday and Sunday). Nintendo says the show will feature Nintendo Switch games, live stage events, photo ops and more.

And that’s it. That’s literally all the info we have on Nintendo Live Sydney so far. Even the announcement page on the Nintendo website is basically blank. We don’t even know where Nintendo plans to hold this thing other than (gestures broadly at most sprawling city in the nation) Sydney.

This is not the first Nintendo Live event. The first Nintendo Live show was held last year during PAX West. That show was interesting because, though it used the PAX West convention as its canvas, a PAX badge wouldn’t get you entry. Nintendo handled ticketing at that original event via a lottery. Those whose names were drawn out of the lottery would be given a ticket for one of its event days. I have to imagine that a similar situation will happen here — you might not be able to buy a ticket, but you might be able to score one by getting your name pulled out of a big Mario hat.

We’ve reached out to Nintendo for more information, though we don’t expect to hear anything.

Image: Nintendo