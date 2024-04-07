This Week In Games Australia: Fallout In The Outback

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week, without a major AAA release to block out the sun, it’s cool indies galore. The week’s biggest release would have to be Broken Roads, the Aussie-made RPG many, many years in the making. It’s been sold as a Fallout for the Outback, and that in and of itself should be enough to get the Aussies to sit up and pay attention. Reviews will be live later this week, so keep an eye out for those.

Speaking of Fallout, Bethesda is dropping the Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology on PC this week, collecting the entire series in a single package. If you need another doodad for your shelves, there’s a nuke-shaped collector box available at retail.

Botany Manor is Xbox’s major Game Pass drop for the week, a sweet combination of The Witness and Gone Home in which you play an older woman uncovering the secrets of her family’s crumbling English manor. Children of the Sun, from Devolver, also arrives on PC this week, a unique take on the puzzle sniper genre (even if I personally found it quite bleak).

Without further ado, here’s what’s coming out this week.

April 8

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions (PC)

April 9

Botany Manor (XSX, PC, NS, XBO)

Children of the Sun (PC)

The Devil Within: Satgat (PC)

Gigantic: Rampage Edition (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Inkbound (PC)

Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition (PS5)

Plate Up! (NS)

Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom (PC)

April 10

Broken Roads (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO) 🇦🇺

Ereban: Shadow Legacy (PC)

House Flipper 2 (PS5, XSX)

Turbo Kid (PC)

Underspace (PC)

April 11

Against Great Darkness (PC)

Fallout S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology (PC)

Golazo! 2 (PC)

Goons: Legends & Mayhem (PS5, XSX, PC)

Moonglow Bay (PS5, NS, PS4)

Sky: Children of the Light (PC)

Yet Another Fantasy Title (PC)

April 12

Headquarters: World War II (PC)

Legend of Legacy HD Remastered (NS)

Outer Terror (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

The Talos Principle II (PS5)

