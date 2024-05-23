Director George Miller’s Perfect Mad Max Game Would Be Made By Kojima

Mad Max franchise creator George Miller already knows what he wants from another video game set in his iconic universe. Ahead of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s release on May 24, the director revealed that his dream would be to have none other than Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding mastermind Hideo Kojima take the metaphorical wheel.

During the red carpet for Furiosa, Miller spoke to GAMINGbible and revealed that he would support another game in the series if Kojima would take it on. The choice of Kojima makes a lot of sense given the mutual respect between the two creators. Kojima recently praised Furiosa in one of his movie reviews on Twitter and even attended the red carpet premiere in person. Miller, meanwhile, plays a role in Kojima’s upcoming game Death Stranding 2, and was featured in the latest trailer. The filmmaker notes that he would never ask Kojima to take on the project because the game creator already has “so much fantastic stuff in his own head.”

Miller seems set in his choice of Kojima, despite the unlikelihood of the collaboration ever coming to fruition, due to his feelings on the 2015 Mad Max game from Avalanche Studios. That game, which was released the same year as Fury Road, has become something of a cult classic with fans thanks to its open-world vehicular combat, but Miller wasn’t as pleased with it as some. “It wasn’t as good as I wanted it to be,” Miller admits.

With his comments on that game and his desire to work with Kojima “or someone like that,” by which I assume Miller means an auteur-like game creator, it’s interesting to note that we almost had something similar. Before the 2015 video game was released, God of War (2018) lead Cory Barlog was working with Miller on a Mad Max game that was eventually scrapped. Perhaps that was the type of project Miller wanted. But without a creator like Kojima or Barlog at the helm, Miller says it’s best to not do it at all. “I’m one of those people that I’d rather not do something unless you can do it at the highest level.”