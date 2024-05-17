Fortnite Announces Surprise Fallout Crossover

Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic RPG franchise, Fallout, is coming to Fortnite. The franchise recently saw a massive resurgence thanks to the hit Amazon TV show.

On May 17, Epic Games announced via a single image and a few emojis that Bethesda’s popular Fallout RPG franchise was coming to Fortnite. While we don’t have a lot of details at the moment, it seems that players will be able to visit at least one Fallout-inspired location on the battle royale’s map. It also looks like the franchise’s iconic power armour will be added to Fortnite, likely as a premium cosmetic skin.

😉👍 pic.twitter.com/AKjFXVnHST — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 17, 2024 In April, after years of rumours and hype, the live-action Fallout TV series premiered on Amazon Prime and quickly became one of the service’s biggest hits as well as one of the most-watched shows of the year. This led to the games becoming more popular than ever, even crashing a mod site in the process. So it’s not surprising that Epic and Bethesda would work together on a big Fallout/Fortnite event. At the moment, as previously mentioned, we don’t know much about what to expect with this crossover or when it will go live in Fortnite. It’s possible that this will be a tiny thing, just a few skins and nothing more. But I’d bet a few V-Bucks that this is a bigger event that will feature more than just a few cosmetic items, maybe even some quests. The teaser image posted by Epic seems to show at least one on-the-map location inspired by Fallout, so perhaps there’s more to this upcoming event than just cool-looking power armor. Interestingly, earlier in May, Call of Duty Warzone dataminers discovered evidence of a Fallout crossover happening in that battle royale game. Is that still going to happen? Will they happen at the same time? For now, we just have to wait and see.