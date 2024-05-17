Fortnite Announces Surprise Fallout Crossover

Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic RPG franchise, Fallout, is coming to Fortnite. The franchise recently saw a massive resurgence thanks to the hit Amazon TV show.
On May 17, Epic Games announced via a single image and a few emojis that Bethesda’s popular Fallout RPG franchise was coming to Fortnite. While we don’t have a lot of details at the moment, it seems that players will be able to visit at least one Fallout-inspired location on the battle royale’s map. It also looks like the franchise’s iconic power armour will be added to Fortnite, likely as a premium cosmetic skin.
