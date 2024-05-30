Silent Hill Transmission: Livestream Start Times In Australia And NZ

Hold onto your butts, Konami’s about to talk about Silent Hill 2 again. Silent Hill Transmission is the latest Direct style broadcast around Konami’s venerable horror franchise, and will offer fresh looks at a number of SH projects currently in development.

What’s on the agenda? According to Konami, the presentation will include game updates, new merch, and “a deeper look at the film.” That, of course, refers to the new film Return to Silent Hill, directed by Christophe Gans, who made the original Silent Hill adaptation in 2006.

The showcase will likely include a fresh look at the Silent Hill 2 remake. Fans will be watching with some trepidation. The last few trailers for the remake have felt more combat-focused than anything the original game contained. Many compared the last trailer to that of Resident Evil 4, a third-person shooter with some survival horror elements.

When To See The Silent Hill Transmission Showcase In Australian Timezones

You’ll be able to catch all the creeping dread from the Silent Hill Transmission on the official Silent Hill YouTube channel. See below for kick off times in your neck of the woods.

ACT, NSW, QLD, VIC, TAS

9:00 AM AEST

Friday, May 31

NT, SA

8:30 AM ACST

Friday, May 31

WA

7:00 AM AWST

Friday, May 31

NZ

11:00 AM NZST

Friday, May 31

Image: Konami, Maze Pictures, Kotaku Australia