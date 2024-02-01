So, How Do We Feel About That New Silent Hill 2 Trailer?

Konami dropped its first proper look at the Silent Hill 2 remake during today’s PlayStation State of Play broadcast, and there’s already quite a bit of chatter about it online.

This remake has obviously been a long time coming, and is a game that people care an awful lot about. That means there’s going to be Discussion. There’s going to be Division. There’s going to be Consternation. And there’s going to be some people who are happy that Konami is doing something with Silent Hill that isn’t just money-grubbing mobile nonsense.

The trailer shows off the remake’s overhauled approach to combat, and feels like a slightly less aggressive Resident Evil 4 in some respects. It’s a big test for Konami, which has spent years in the wilderness after its rift with Hideo Kojima, the bewildering managerial decision to pivot away from video games that followed, and the nakedly craven ways it attempted to leverage its portfolio when that didn’t work out.

The remake has been in production for some time now, with little hints and glimpses over the years. Though it got a little announcement teaser last year, this is the first time Konami has pulled back the curtain on it. It also dropped this latest look in tandem with Silent Hill: The Short Message, a new game in the series which dropped today, for free.

I’ll embed the trailer again here just in case you haven’t seen it yet.

So I turn the conversation over to you, Kotaku Australia opinionators. Let me know what you think about the Silent Hill 2 remake.

Screenshot: Konami, Kotaku Australia