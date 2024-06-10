All The Trailers From Ubisoft Forward 2024

Ubisoft Forward returned for another year, the publisher’s major Summer Game Fest showcase. It’s a big year for Ubi, with both Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws launching in the back half of 2024, and both games appeared in deep dives at the top and tail of the show. But of course, those aren’t the only games we got to see this year.

Ubisoft had a few games to get through. It announced a new entry in the Anno series called Anno 117: Pax Romana, which takes the city builder series back to Ancient Roman history. We expected to see a roadmap for xDefiant, its recently released free-to-play shooter, and we got one. There was an update about what’s next for Skull and Bones (and I’m genuinely surprised that Ubisoft can bring itself to spend any more money on the project). Beyond this, there were trailers for updates to games like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, The Crew Motorfest and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Below you’ll find every trailer from Ubisoft Forward in the order they appeared. Trailer sources may vary throughout this liveblog, but will be updated with official sources as they arrive.

Let’s get into it.

Ubisoft Forward: All the trailers

Star Wars Outlaws

Gameplay Deep Dive

xDefiant

Season One starts July 2

Skull and Bones

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown DLC

The Rogue Prince Prince of Persia

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Rocksmith+

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – The Sky Breaker DLC

The Crew Motorfest: Chase Squad

Anno 117: Pax Romana

2025, PC and console

Assassin’s Creed Shadows