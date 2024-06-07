That PS2-Era Thing Game Is Getting A Fancy Remaster

Announced today, The Thing, a 2002 video game sequel to the 1982 film The Thing—yes, they both have the same name, it’s weird—is being remastered by the experts over at Nightdive Studios and will be released on consoles and PC later this year.

Launched in 2002 on PS2, Xbox, and PC, The Thing (the game) is a third-person action horror game developed by Computer Artworks. It was an official sequel to The Thing (the movie) and starred Army Special Forces soldier Captain J.F. Blake. He and his rescue team are sent to investigate the aftermath of what happened in the original ‘80s horror film directed by John Carpenter. Of course, things go poorly and Blake is forced to fight the icy weather, growing paranoia among his squad, and the nasty alien monsters that lurk in the Antarctic base. And now, this cult-classic video game is being revived and cleaned up by the same people behind the excellent Dark Forces and Turok remasters.

As announced on June 6, The Thing: Remastered takes the original game and makes it all fancy using Nightdive Studios’ retro-focused KEX Engine. The Thing: Remastered supports a 4K native resolution at 12oFPS on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It also included improved models, textures, and animations, and features new lighting and atmospheric effects, too. All of that should make the already scary game even creepier to play in 2024.

“Many of us at Nightdive Studios are ardent fans of the horror genre, so it’s been an incredible honor to work within the world of the iconic The Thing,” said Larry Kuperman, Nightdive Studios’ director of business development in a press release for the game.

“The 1982 film is a masterpiece and truly one of the most impactful pieces of art in the horror genre. With The Thing: Remastered, we’re honoring that legacy and Computer Artworks’ incredible game inspired by the story that further expanded the lore.”

The Thing: Remastered will also feature trophies and achievements on platforms that support those things. Nightdive Studios says the game will be out sometime later this year on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Also fun fact: Director John Carpenter has a cameo in the game.