ATI Readies Shoot Em Up Drivers

atiCatalyst.jpgPC owners wielding AMD/ATI video cards will be happy to learn that the company has big plans for you, in the form of a special set of Catalyst drivers. The 7.10 package will include the following performance boosts that appear to cater mostly to FPS gamers:

â€¢ Battlefield 2142 Crossfireâ„¢ performance improves 5-23% on the ATI Radeonâ„¢ HD 2600, ATI Radeonâ„¢ HD 2400 and ATI Radeonâ„¢ X1300/X1550 series â€¢ Call of Duty 2 performance improves up to 6.7% on both single card and Crossfire ATI Radeon HD 2600 and ATI Radeon HD 2400 configurations â€¢ Call of Juarez DirectXÂ® 10 Crossfire performance improves up to 42% and single card performance improves up to 34% on all ATI Radeonâ„¢ HD 2000 series products. â€¢ Company of Heroes DirectX 10 Crossfire performance improves up to 80% on all ATI Radeon HD 2000 series products and single card performance improves as much as 31% on ATI Radeonâ„¢ HD 2900 and ATI Radeon HD 2600 products â€¢ Enemy Territory: Quake Wars Crossfire performance improves as much as 23% on ATI Radeonâ„¢ 1000 series products and single card performance improves as much as 23% on both ATI Radeon HD 2000 and ATI Radeon 1000 series products â€¢ FEAR Crossfire performance improves as much as 16% on the ATI Radeonâ„¢ X1950 XTX, ATI Radeonâ„¢ X1650 XT, ATI Radeon HD 2400 series and ATI Radeon X1300/X1550 series â€¢ Supreme Commander Crossfire performance improves up to 30% on all ATI Radeon HD 2000 and ATI Radeon 1000 series products. The ATI Radeonâ„¢ X1650 and ATI Radeon X1300/X1550 series products see even greater improvements of 82% or more.

AMD/ATI is currently behind in the GPU wars, with NVIDIA holding a strong lead with its 8 series. Anything it can do to try and recapture lost market share is a good thing. I can't say that this will make a huge impact however, but it's good to see AMD/ATI is throwing more effort behind its drivers, which have always been a weakness.

ATI "Shoot Em Up" Drivers Coming [BluesNews]

