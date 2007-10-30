Last Call: Assassin's Creed Faceplate Competition

This is the last day we'll be accepting entries for the Assassin's Creed Xbox 360 faceplate competition, so if you haven't already sent your awesome Altair pick-up line to [email protected], do it now!

To refresh your memory of the details:

Ten Assassin's Creed faceplates to be won, thanks to Ubisoft

To enter, come up with a sexy line Altair might unload on some unsuspecting ladies, and send it in to our tips email address (see above).

You may submit as many lines as you want, just try to keep them all in the same email

You don't need to submit your mailing address with your entry. We'll ask you for it if you win