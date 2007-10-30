Last Call: Assassin's Creed Faceplate Competition

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ac_face2.jpgThis is the last day we'll be accepting entries for the Assassin's Creed Xbox 360 faceplate competition, so if you haven't already sent your awesome Altair pick-up line to [email protected], do it now!

To refresh your memory of the details:

  • Ten Assassin's Creed faceplates to be won, thanks to Ubisoft
  • To enter, come up with a sexy line Altair might unload on some unsuspecting ladies, and send it in to our tips email address (see above).
  • You may submit as many lines as you want, just try to keep them all in the same email
  • You don't need to submit your mailing address with your entry. We'll ask you for it if you win
  • The competition is only open to residents of Australia and New Zealand

    Winners will be announced tomorrow! Make sure one of them is you!

