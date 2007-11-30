Kotaku Australia Originals: Activision, Microsoft and Ubisoft, Oh My

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ausglobe_01.jpgActivision, Microsoft and Ubisoft had the lion's share of coverage this month.

What got most of us worked up (and rightly so) was the Call of Duty 4 price hike on Steam by Activision. The publisher said it was Steam's fault, but that reasoning didn't stand up well against the flamethrower of logic.

On a lesser note, Activision Australia pushed the release of the PC/Mac version of Guitar Hero III to 2008, and squeezed a goreless Soldier of Fortune: Payback past the OFLC.

Assassin's Creed came out later than planned, while Bioware's Mass Effect did the opposite. Martin Slater pulled no punches chatting about DirectX or QA, and Tony Albrecht invented the "Tony" unit for measuring console grunt (though I apparently missed the "Rule of Three". Someone explain it to me, please!).

Loads more happened over the last 30 days, including 30 Days of Night, and you can read the best of it below.

Guitar Hero III Mac & PC Australian Release Date? Next Year Sometime

QA Is Not Taken Seriously, Seen As Career Stepping Stone

Pros And Cons Of WoW Powerlevelling, Part 1

New 360 SDK Library To Make Multithreading Easy

OFLC Happy With New Soldier Of Fortune: Payback

Tony Albrecht Debuts "Tony" Units At Game Connect

Call Of Duty 4 Oz Steam Price Doubles Overnight

2K Australia's Martin Slater: "DirectX 10 Offers Your Gameplay Nothing"

Masaaki Kaneko Slide Funnies

Dark Sector Runs Proprietary Engine

Puzzle Quest To Get Free Web Game Tie-In

Mass Effect To Hit Oz Early?

Assassin's Creed Oz Preorder Comes In Pretty Tin Box

Oz Assassin's Creed Delayed?

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Demo Busted?

Civilization: Revolution Hands-On Impressions

30 Days of Night: The Diet Coke of Scary

