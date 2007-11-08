Oz Mass Effect Preorder Disc, Part 2

Want to know what's on that preorder disc everyone's been yapping on about, and Microsoft Australia confirmed despite earlier rumours?

Okay, it's not the actual Collector's Edition US gamers will be enjoying, but there are a couple of goodies. If you're having trouble reading the contents of the awesome mobile camera shot taken by Oz Kotakuite Nick, here's a more legible rundown:

- Introduction to Mass Effect - Exclusive gamer pics - Two unique themes - 3 songs from the soundtrack - Four historical trailers

Am I the only one who thinks it's fairly ordinary? Better than nothing, I guess.