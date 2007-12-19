Brand New Xbox, Just $100

Another tip from Anthony over at EcoGamer - this time it's a deal for the original Xbox. Apparently Toys R Us is selling new, boxed packs of Microsoft's older console for a measly $100. True, it's previous gen, but it might make a nice Christmas present for younger gamers, if the Wii is a bit of a stretch.
Brand New Xbox Consoles For $100 [EcoGamer]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink