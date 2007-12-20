Sony Bravia & Free PS3 Deal Confirmed, Now With Details

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

5664-ps3.jpgAlright, it's official. Sony just sent through a press release with all the info on the Bravia/PS3 deal we were informed of earlier today.

According to the release, the offer is valid for anyone who purchases a full HD (that's the XBR, X and W series) Bravia LCD TV between Dec 21, 2007 and Jan 28, 2008. After your purchase, you'll be able to lodge your PS3 redemption via the www.sony.com.au/bonusPS3 URL.

It goes on to say that it doesn't matter where you buy your LCD TV, you'll still be eligible for a PS3.

That's the long and short of it, but the full release can be found after the jump.

Full High Definition heaven as BRAVIA partners with PLAYSTATION®3 Full HD combination to excite consumers

Sydney – 20 December, 2007 – Sony Australia today announced a boost for its BRAVIA range, with a bonus PLAYSTATION®3 (PS3™) on offer with every FULL HD 1080 LCD TV model.

Customers who opt for a Full HD BRAVIA LCD TV between 21 December 2007 and 28 January 2008 will also receive a 40GB PS3. This offer applies to all current XBR, X and W series models purchased during the promotional period. This range represents Sony’s Full HD line-up, with 1080 lines of resolution. With the ability to play Full HD 1080 Blu-ray Discs, the PS3 will demonstrate the full viewing potential of the BRAVIA range. “Our Full HD BRAVIA range shows the phenomenal detail possible with high definition, and what better way to experience this than through the Blu-ray-enabled PS3,” said Graham Keogh, Senior Product Manager for Visual at Sony Australia. “Sony is as much about content as we are about hardware. Now, consumers will get the best of both worlds with this Full High Definition combination.”

Following their BRAVIA Full HD purchase, consumers should visit www.sony.com.au/bonusPS3 to register their purchase for redemption. ###

Availability: The BRAVIA range is available through consumer electronic retailers nationally, from SonyCentral stores in major capital cities and online at www.sony.com.au

Full High Definition heaven as BRAVIA partners with PLAYSTATION®3 Page 2 of 2 Information: For further information on Sony’s BRAVIA range, readers can contact Sony Australia on 1300 720 071 or visit www.sony.com.au.

Comments

  • Brent Guest

    This is a awesome deal I am planing to buy a new 1080p TV as soon as the Boxing day sales start.

    The only problem is I already have a 60GB PS3 which is actually backwards compatable unlike the 40GB version so its kind of useless to me.

    0
  • Mentok Guest

    Not bad, I was looking at a new HDTV and I don't have a PS3.

    0
  • skittles Guest

    Indeed Brent, I'm in the same boat. Now I'll have a free $700 piece of hardware that I can convert into 7 games!

    0
  • Steve Guest

    Apparently if you buy today, you can still get the PS3. A friend of mine has spoken to Harvey Norman, and they are already giving out the offer as of today!

    0
  • jdub @wardenjam

    Hey Brent, can i have your free PS3 please?

    Will Bravias be cheaper in boxing day sales or new year Myer stocktake sales? And how much cheaper?

    0
  • falican Guest

    Harvey Norman is advertising 25 month interest free deals Boxing Day onwards . . . nice timing me thinks!

    0
  • GoGo Guest

    This sucks I JUST got one...

    0
  • Baowow Guest

    yes and if you become friend with the staff at Myer you get extra 10% off on the TV that's on top of the 10% special i think. Thank god I know a guy there haha.

    0
  • eileen Guest

    i love the bravia but my son thinks the ps3 is realy cool.

    0
  • Nifty Guest

    So this is whats its come to, Sony can't sell so they have to give them away!

    0
  • Ben Guest

    We have just bought the 40" Bravia XBR series. Will be picking it up tomorow. Hopefully the PS3 doesn't take too long to arrive. Such a great deal!

    0
  • Mordt Guest

    I have to say a great deal by sony however I'm commited to the new pioneer plasma, a bit of barting later the savings will enable me to get a ps3 anyway. I think its interesting they are trying to push them out this way.

    0
  • BEVERLEY KRALL Guest

    MY SON IS OVER THE MOON WITH JOY ABOUT THE NEW PLAYSTATION 3 IT IS A DEFINATE PLUS IN OUR HOUSEHOLD.

    0
  • daniel Guest

    if they made it simple 2 apply 4 the ps3 redemption i think it would b betta

    0
  • REWAND Guest

    Hi.
    I PURCHACED BRAVIA FULL HD 1080 LCD 40XRB ON 26.12.07. I TRYIED TO REGISTER ON LINE, IT DOSE NOT ACCEPT REGISTRATION, AND FOLLOWED INSTRUCTION, TO GET A BONUS PS3-40GB

    THANKS

    0
  • Mike Kavanagh Guest

    Hi,

    I purchased and paid for a Sony Bravia HD 1080 LCD 46XBR from Harvey Norman - Joondalup (Perth W.A.) Registration on line does not recognise this address and furthermore the Store has no further stock of the above T.V. until the end of the Month. There I cannot register the required serial number on the back of the intended purchase. What action is required. Tried phone lines and have not been able to speak to Sony Representative over the past few weeks. Lines are blocked. ACTION.ACTION.ACTION.

    0
  • Peter & Cheryl LAVES Guest

    Well, we finally got it!!!

    0
  • seb Guest

    rewand i have something for you. write back to my email

    0
  • Grant Buckeridge Guest

    I purchased a Sony BRAVIA 46XBR LCD TV from JB HI FI ROBINA GOLDCOAST QLD. I Have sent in my details but havnt got a E-mail to confirm my PLAYSTATION3 Has been APPROVED yet? Waiting,waiting,waiting.

    0
  • robertmautone Guest

    i purchased a 52inch x series from the good guys caringbah and havnt recieved anything yet come on sony chuck it in the post and send it please.send me an email to confirm u got my details atleast thanks.

    0
  • B.D.Lewis Guest

    Hi
    We purchased Sony Full HD 1080 LCD TV with Bonus Playstation 3 .on Dec 31st 2007 at Rick Hart Perth store, we have since been advised that the TV will not be in stock until the end of February,it has been paid for in full ,but we are unable to register for playstation 3 because we have no serial number .have tried 1800 number to no avail.the purchase order no.is A2L2085 .
    Please advise regarding registering. Thank you B.D.Lewis.

    0
  • martin ford Guest

    I have claimed for my ps3 via redemption after purchasing my new x series 40 sony bravia almost 3 weeks ago but have not heard anything from sony to let me know if they received it or not, COme on sony fill me in please or just send it out to me.

    0
  • 1-2-3 Guest

    brent can i please please please please have your ps3 i have been wishing for one since they came out please.

    0

