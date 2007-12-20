Sony Bravia & Free PS3 Deal Confirmed, Now With Details

Alright, it's official. Sony just sent through a press release with all the info on the Bravia/PS3 deal we were informed of earlier today.

According to the release, the offer is valid for anyone who purchases a full HD (that's the XBR, X and W series) Bravia LCD TV between Dec 21, 2007 and Jan 28, 2008. After your purchase, you'll be able to lodge your PS3 redemption via the www.sony.com.au/bonusPS3 URL.

It goes on to say that it doesn't matter where you buy your LCD TV, you'll still be eligible for a PS3.

That's the long and short of it, but the full release can be found after the jump.