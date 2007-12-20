Sony Bravia & Free PS3 Deal Confirmed, Now With Details

Alright, it's official. Sony just sent through a press release with all the info on the Bravia/PS3 deal we were informed of earlier today.
According to the release, the offer is valid for anyone who purchases a full HD (that's the XBR, X and W series) Bravia LCD TV between Dec 21, 2007 and Jan 28, 2008. After your purchase, you'll be able to lodge your PS3 redemption via the www.sony.com.au/bonusPS3 URL.
It goes on to say that it doesn't matter where you buy your LCD TV, you'll still be eligible for a PS3.
That's the long and short of it, but the full release can be found after the jump.
Sydney – 20 December, 2007 – Sony Australia today announced a boost for its BRAVIA range, with a bonus PLAYSTATION®3 (PS3™) on offer with every FULL HD 1080 LCD TV model.
Customers who opt for a Full HD BRAVIA LCD TV between 21 December 2007 and 28 January 2008 will also receive a 40GB PS3. This offer applies to all current XBR, X and W series models purchased during the promotional period. This range represents Sony’s Full HD line-up, with 1080 lines of resolution. With the ability to play Full HD 1080 Blu-ray Discs, the PS3 will demonstrate the full viewing potential of the BRAVIA range. “Our Full HD BRAVIA range shows the phenomenal detail possible with high definition, and what better way to experience this than through the Blu-ray-enabled PS3,” said Graham Keogh, Senior Product Manager for Visual at Sony Australia. “Sony is as much about content as we are about hardware. Now, consumers will get the best of both worlds with this Full High Definition combination.”
Following their BRAVIA Full HD purchase, consumers should visit www.sony.com.au/bonusPS3 to register their purchase for redemption. ###
This is a awesome deal I am planing to buy a new 1080p TV as soon as the Boxing day sales start.
The only problem is I already have a 60GB PS3 which is actually backwards compatable unlike the 40GB version so its kind of useless to me.