Win A Helicopter In GAME's Xbox 360 Promo, Starts Next Week?

Update: The "chopper" is, in fact, a Chopper motorcycle, not a flying machine. Feel free to make fun of me, and thanks to everyone who pointed out the error.

A tipster who wishes to remain anonymous has sent us details of an Xbox 360 promotion retailer GAME will be running, starting from next week.

According to the tip, if you purchase any model of Xbox 360 during the promotion, you'll receive a scratch and win card. Rather than have just one card with a big prize and a billion others with "You lose, sucker!", our tipster says every card will be a winner.

Here's the list of goods you could win:

1. Samsung TV

2. GAME MTV/Microsoft Party Ticket

3. Halo Hat

4. Live Kit

5. $5 Discount voucher valid at GAME

6. Xbox 360 GAME (Viva Pinata, Kameo, PGR3)

7. Survival Kit (showbag)

Obviously, some prizes are better than others (and a few warrant added details), but it's nice to know you'll get something regardless.

The next part of the tip seems unlikely, but here it is anyway - apparently there's a main draw you can enter using your card, where you'll have the chance to win a "chopper, with custom Microsoft mods/colour scheme". A photo was included, but it didn't survive the trip through email. The approximate value of the chopper is $80,000.

Now, as much as I'd love a helicopter, I have no idea how to fly one. Or where I'd keep it. A cool main prize, for sure, but extremely impractical.

The final bit of the tip says that the promo will coincide with the release of a special bundle for the Xbox 360 edition of Assassin's Creed. No additional details were provide on what it will. contain.

Hopefully we'll have confirmation of all this next week. Until then, if you're planning on picking up a 360, it might be best to hold off for a few days, lest you miss out on a helicopter.