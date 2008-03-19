Australia, Buy Super Smash Bros Brawl, $99.95 From GameTraders

Do we love GameTraders? Yes we do. To be fair, we love all the independent retailers that are doing their best to keep Australia out of the gaming Dark Ages. Kudos!

Today however, the focus is on that magical retailer in Perth. If you're sick of waiting for Nintendo to get its act together, and don't mind a bit of fiddling, you can play SSBB today. And then the next day. And the day after. And probably for a long time after that.

According to tipster Raze35, GameTraders has the NTSC USA version in stock, with copies going for $99.95 each. It also has Freeloader discs available to get past the region lock - one of these will set you back $50. Don't panic - there's a combo deal for $129.95.

Raze35 says the game runs perfectly on his Wii. In fact he's been delivering his special brand of justice on unsuspecting Nintendo characters with Solid Snake for close to 12 hours now.

Surely there are other stores around the country that are in a similar position to offer non-Perth gamers the delectable awesomeness of SSBB. Drop us a line if you're one of those stores, or happen to know of one!