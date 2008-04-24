GTA IV Australian Street Date Broken

Ah street dates. Retailers are as likely to stick to them as a 90-year old driver is to the road. Minus the whole potential to crash, maim and destroy.

Despite being a massive release, GTA IV hasn't escaped the clutches of a number of eager storeowners - Xbox World Australia is reporting that Rockstar's epic is being sold days before its official street date. The site has been careful not to name the retailer(s), which I'm sure they approve of. Rockstar Australia, on the other hand, isn't so pleased.

