How To Get Mario Kart Wii For $50

If you're looking for someone to thank, don't look at us. Send your cakes to Anthony over at the Economical Gamer.
Get Mario Kart Wii for $50: This is a some what risky and unethical approach, but Rayman: Raving Rabbids and Surf's Up are both a part of EB Games' 2 for $50 sale but not JB Hi-Fi's exclusion list. So it might be possible to buy those two for $50 at EB and then trade them for Mario Kart Wii at JB. It is risky though because JBs exclusion list quotes "This list is subject to change at any time at JB Hi-Fi's discretion" and they may have already anticipated the abuse.
Anthony recommends you tell the JB salesperson you speak to up front what you plan on doing to avoid disappointment.
The full tip is included after the jump, and includes stores where Mario Kart Wii is being sold below its RRP.
Here's a tip from Economical Gamer. A price round up for Mario Kart plus a way to get it for $50:
Mario Kart Wii
Reduced Prices: - Big W: $76.84 - Kmart: $77 - JB Hi-Fi: $79 - Target: $79.95
Trade in Deals: - JB Hi-Fi: Trade in 2 Wii games and get it free (exclusions apply) - EB Games: Trade in 3 Wii games and get it free (exclusions apply)
Get Mario Kart Wii for $50: This is a some what risky and unethical approach, but Rayman: Raving Rabbids and Surf's Up are both a part of EB Games' 2 for $50 sale but not JB Hi-Fi's exclusion list. So it might be possible to buy those two for $50 at EB and then trade them for Mario Kart Wii at JB. It is risky though because JBs exclusion list quotes "This list is subject to change at any time at JB Hi-Fi's discretion" and they may have already anticipated the abuse.
I suggest you be honest and tell them exactly what you intend to do. Ask the game specialist at JB if you can definitely do the trade in BEFORE you buy the games. That way you won't wind up with two games you do not want.
I was thinking along these lines with a bunch of discounted 360 games and JBs 3 games for GTA IV deal.