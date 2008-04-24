The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

How To Get Mario Kart Wii For $50

mariokartwii_left.jpgIf you're looking for someone to thank, don't look at us. Send your cakes to Anthony over at the Economical Gamer.

Get Mario Kart Wii for $50: This is a some what risky and unethical approach, but Rayman: Raving Rabbids and Surf's Up are both a part of EB Games' 2 for $50 sale but not JB Hi-Fi's exclusion list. So it might be possible to buy those two for $50 at EB and then trade them for Mario Kart Wii at JB. It is risky though because JBs exclusion list quotes "This list is subject to change at any time at JB Hi-Fi's discretion" and they may have already anticipated the abuse.

Anthony recommends you tell the JB salesperson you speak to up front what you plan on doing to avoid disappointment.

The full tip is included after the jump, and includes stores where Mario Kart Wii is being sold below its RRP.

Here's a tip from Economical Gamer. A price round up for Mario Kart plus a way to get it for $50:

Mario Kart Wii

Reduced Prices: - Big W: $76.84 - Kmart: $77 - JB Hi-Fi: $79 - Target: $79.95

Trade in Deals: - JB Hi-Fi: Trade in 2 Wii games and get it free (exclusions apply) - EB Games: Trade in 3 Wii games and get it free (exclusions apply)

I suggest you be honest and tell them exactly what you intend to do. Ask the game specialist at JB if you can definitely do the trade in BEFORE you buy the games. That way you won't wind up with two games you do not want.

Comments

  • tenabrae Guest

    I was thinking along these lines with a bunch of discounted 360 games and JBs 3 games for GTA IV deal.

    0
  • Anthony Guest

    Though, if you ask, they'll go "oh noes!" and change it.

    0
  • chaoticlusts @ChaoticLusts

    Sadly though if the JB employee that dropped by the store I'm working at earlier is right JB in Perth doesn't have any stock of Mario Kart currently due to a train crash (bit random but yeah...may only be one store though it was only mentioned in passing by an employee)

    0
  • Chris Guest

    I tried this today at the JB near Town Hall. They had all the games that EB was selling off on their exclusion list. You might have better luck elsewhere but I know the exclusion list there covered up pretty much every "cheap" game there's been and I'd expect it's probably been shared around between stores.

    On the other hand, they were happy to price match to $74.99 (Toys r Us price)

    0
  • Red Mozzie Guest

    Can't see why JB would object - it's obviously economic for them to accept those two games in trade for Mario Kart, and if you're bringing them in brand new from a competitor they're getting even better value.

    They'll only add the games to the exclusion list if a flood of them drops the value.

    0
  • WoK Guest

    Toys R Us are supposed to have it for $74.95 if you can't get it for $50

    0
  • vic Guest

    umm.. don't know if it would work or not, but EB don't have an exclusion list themselves, and they have to match any deals that their competitors - so if you bought them at one store, and then traded them in at one that had a JB at the same center you might be able to get away with it.

    0
  • John jacob Jingenhimer Smith Charles Kingston the 5th Guest

    Wii = Gay :D, 360 ALL THE WAY!

    0

