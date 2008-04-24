How To Get Mario Kart Wii For $50

If you're looking for someone to thank, don't look at us. Send your cakes to Anthony over at the Economical Gamer.

Get Mario Kart Wii for $50: This is a some what risky and unethical approach, but Rayman: Raving Rabbids and Surf's Up are both a part of EB Games' 2 for $50 sale but not JB Hi-Fi's exclusion list. So it might be possible to buy those two for $50 at EB and then trade them for Mario Kart Wii at JB. It is risky though because JBs exclusion list quotes "This list is subject to change at any time at JB Hi-Fi's discretion" and they may have already anticipated the abuse.

Anthony recommends you tell the JB salesperson you speak to up front what you plan on doing to avoid disappointment.

The full tip is included after the jump, and includes stores where Mario Kart Wii is being sold below its RRP.