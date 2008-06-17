Australia Has Two Different Fallout 3 Collector's Editions? Kinda.

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

f3_cover.jpgI should probably open with the important news first: EB Games Australia has the exclusive on the "official" collector's edition of Bethesda's Fallout 3. So if you haven't put your pre-order down yet, now might be a good time unless you fancy missing out on the bobblehead and tin case.

Now, I've whacked quotes around "official" because Red Ant plans to put together a pre-order bundle for other retailers that may turn out to be very similar to the CE. A few may have noticed that retailer Games Warehouse has posted what it believes the pre-order bundle will contain. The thing is, Red Ant made it clear to me that it hasn't finalised these details.

Hit the jump for a comparison of the two "CEs", as well as specifics on availability.Games Warehouse's (and other retailers') pre-order bundle (not finalised)

Price: TBC
* Special Edition Box
* Fallout 3 Game disk
* Making of DVD
* Artbook
* Brotherhood of Steel figurine

Collector's Edition at EB Games (maybe finalised)

Price: $119.95-129.95
* Fallout 3 game disk
* Metal lunchbox
* Making of DVD
* Artbook
* Vault Boy bobblehead

Close, yes, but not identical. Note that the GW pre-order, if indeed accurate, is for pre-orders only - it is not a "second" version of the CE.

Update #1: The EB Games' product pages note the CE's contents are "subject to change". There's also no price for GW's pre-order pack (cheers tsengan).

Update #2: Since posting this story, Games Warehouse has removed the details of its pre-order pack and replaced it with the following advisory:

PLEASE NOTE:

The content of the Collectors Edition is currently being revised by Bethesda and as soon as more information on the updated content has been advised we will update our website asap.

[Thanks Bobuilder for the tip-off]

Comments

  • tsengan Guest

    Games Warehouse lacks pricing, which makes it a little hard to compare how 'special' and different this will be from the CE.

    Bobblehead still wins, at this stage.

  • url404 Guest

    Yeah, the bobblehead is needed to keep the Big Daddy company.

  • Hobbzilla Guest

    +1 vote for Bobblehead.

  • Logan Booker Guest

    Just make sure you take special care of it! Here's what happened to mine during my trip back from DC after the first press preview: The Bobble Head's Dead, Jim

  • Hobbzilla Guest

    With hair like that, who needs feet.

  • HotDamn! Guest

    I tell you, that additional Pip-Boy clock offered with the 'Amazon only' Survival Edition looked pretty sweet...if a little bit of overkill.

    I'm looking forward to a bobblehead though...better pop to EB today. Damn the lure of a pre-order sales!

  • tsengan Guest

    After hearing about the fragility of the Big Daddy, Vault Boy will get treated like a new baby.

  • reaver Guest

    Not to mention there will also be the special *banned* edition which comes with all of the above collectors items except the game.

    Seriously, ozzie censors get out of the dark ages!
    From the country that gave the world mad max and bad boy bubby I dont think your censors can claim to have the country's moral purity at risk from fallout 3.

